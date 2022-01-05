Family Funday @ The AK Northland

The snow is coming, which means that there are two trains of thought. A lot of people will head outdoors to enjoy the wintery wonderland. Others will be looking for things to do indoors. For those who have kids, and who want to stick with the indoor activities, the Albright-Knox will be hosting Family Funday on Sunday, January 9, at their Northland location.

The day-long event will be the perfect way to entertain the kids, without spending gobs of money. Along with the money-saving angle, the event schedule is composed of culturally significant, thoughtful, interactive events. It’s kind of like the opposite of Chuck E. Cheese. Family Funday is a great way to stimulate the brain, get the body moving, and learn some interesting tidbits along the way.

On the second Sunday of each month, Pay-What-You-Wish admission to Albright-Knox Northland includes an array of programming for guests of all ages. All events are free with Pay-What-You-Wish admission unless otherwise noted.

Family Funday: Sunday, January 9, 2022 ● 10:30 am–3 pm

Storytime Family Workshop: “Milo Imagines the World”

Join Albright-Knox educators for storytime and artmaking. Children and their caregivers will hear the story Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña and create a hands-on art activity based on the book.

10:30–11:45 am

$8 per child

Register here

Family Fun Tour

Guests of all ages are invited to join the AK for monthly Family Fun Tours, which explore different themes based on works on view at Albright-Knox Northland. This month’s tour will focus on Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art.

11–11:45 am

Register here

Movement for Kids with El Batey Puerto Rican Center

Stretch out and dance! Join the AK for a 30-minute kids’ movement class in the special exhibition Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art at Albright-Knox Northland. Please bring your own mat.

12–12:30 pm

Register here

Drop-In Art Activity with Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center

Guests of all ages are invited to join the free Drop-In Art Activity with Squeaky Wheel inspired by the special exhibition Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art.

1–3 pm

No registration required

View full event schedule on the AK website

Family Funday is held at AK Northland (open Fridays – Sundays) – click here to learn more.

Public tours are held on Saturdays at 1:30pm

Current exhibit – Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art | Fridays–Sundays through January 16, 2022.

In order to ensure a safe environment for all, please review the Courtesy Code and reserve your visit date and time prior to your arrival.

Lead image: Photo by Samantha Serrano for Albright-Knox Art Gallery