Done Deal: 1239 Hertel Avenue

A prime mixed-use property on Hertel has traded hands. Hertel Properties LLC paid $1.7 million for the two-story retail and residential building at 1239 Hertel Avenue. Timothy Welch was the seller.
The buyer appears to be tied to Power Play Partners, a Clarence-based property management company with real estate assets throughout the region. The firm manages 700 residential units, 100 commercial units and 280,000 sq.ft. of building space according to its website.
