Days Park Tavern & Piano Bar

Allentown is home to a new tavern, aptly called Days Park Tavern (DPT) as it is adjacent to Days Park. The establishment should be a big hit in the neighborhood for a number of reasons. With the dark wood and the soft lighting, it’s the perfect spot for… a piano.

Yes, the piano scene is gathering additional momentum in Buffalo – a city that has all of a sudden become quite busy with the piano playing circuit. Days Park Tavern’s resident piano player is Stephen Piotrowski.

This happens to be the second Allentown bar and restaurant location for owner Michael Jacobbi, who is also the proprietor of Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta on Allen Street, closer to Main Street.

“Days Park Tavern offers classic tavern fare with a southern flair, with upwards of 30 beer choices and eclectic wines, as well as skillfully prepared classic cocktails and house craft cocktails,” according to Piotrowski, who says that he’s excited to be tickling the ivories this coming Friday – January 21 at 8:30pm. “Adorning the walls are the works of local artists as we aim to support the local art community. With a comfortable, cozy space and colorful ambiance you’ll be welcomed by our friendly and accommodating staff at Allentown’s ‘Tavern with a Twist.'”

Buffalo Rising’s Alyssa Nicotera recently stopped in to the tavern to take a look around and snap some photos (seen here). From the look of it, the tavern fits in well with the Allentown bohemian vibe, especially with the toned down live music, the artwork, and the primo concert posters that tell the story of Buffalo as a hotspot music destination.

Jacobbi has done a great job at creating a tavern that Allentowners will be happy to frequent. This is exactly what people have been looking for, with menu that features a bunch of the tavern standards, including roasted cauliflower, tavern wings, Caesar salad, house bread, beef on weck, smoked pastrami, Nashville chicken, Louisiana chicken pasta, seafood Arrabiata, mac ‘n’ cheese, and collard greens.

All in all, DPT is a welcome addition to Allentown. Hopefully in the future, some of these establishments will consider opening for lunch, especially in the summertime. It will be interesting to see if DPT will utilize its access to the courtyard in back, which would be the perfect spot for outdoor seating, live music, cookouts, art fairs, etc. I’m crossing my fingers on that one.

Days Park Tavern | 253 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14201 | (716) 931-9285

Menu

www.daysparktavern.com