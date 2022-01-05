Councilmember Feroleto announces anonymous donation of 10,000 N95 masks

An anonymous private donor has dropped off upwards of 10,000 N95 masks, to be distributed to Elmwood and Hertel small businesses, as well as to the Buffalo Police Department. As the pandemic numbers rise, more efforts are being made to supply the community with protective masks, especially workers who come face-to-face with customers on a regular basis.

“Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors,” said Delaware District councilmember Joel Feroleto, who is working with the Hertel Business Association and the Elmwood Village Association (EVA) to ensure that the community stays as safe as possible. “It was very kind of the anonymous donor to drop off thousands of N95 masks for ‘public facing’ employees of small businesses on Hertel and Elmwood, as well as their customers. Everyone appreciates the gesture. These are the highest pandemic numbers that we have seen in Erie County, and we’re urging everyone to stay safe. This is a community effort.”

The Buffalo Police Department will also be distributing the masks to the five districts throughout the city, according to Feroleto.

Last week, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced that he would be destribituting 400,000 KN95 masks to the community, as a way to help control the spread of the virus.

Lead image: Joel Feroleto stands with Therese Deutschlander, President of the EVA