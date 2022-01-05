Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Councilmember Feroleto announces anonymous donation of 10,000 N95 masks

0 Comments

An anonymous private donor has dropped off upwards of 10,000 N95 masks, to be distributed to Elmwood and Hertel small businesses, as well as to the Buffalo Police Department. As the pandemic numbers rise, more efforts are being made to supply the community with protective masks, especially workers who come face-to-face with customers on a regular basis.

Joel Feroleto stands with members of the Buffalo Police Department

“Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors,” said Delaware District councilmember Joel Feroleto, who is working with the Hertel Business Association and the Elmwood Village Association (EVA) to ensure that the community stays as safe as possible. “It was very kind of the anonymous donor to drop off thousands of N95 masks for ‘public facing’ employees of small businesses on Hertel and Elmwood, as well as their customers. Everyone appreciates the gesture. These are the highest pandemic numbers that we have seen in Erie County, and we’re urging everyone to stay safe. This is a community effort.”

The Buffalo Police Department will also be distributing the masks to the five districts throughout the city, according to Feroleto.

Last week, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced that he would be destribituting 400,000 KN95 masks to the community, as a way to help control the spread of the virus.

Lead image: Joel Feroleto stands with Therese Deutschlander, President of the EVA

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments