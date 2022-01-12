Council Adopts Resolution urging owners of Great Northern to explore all options before demolition

The Buffalo Common Council is voicing its support for saving the Great Northern, via a new resolution.

The resolution requests that ADM hold these discussions and exhaust all options before demolishing the building.

At a meeting on January 11, the Council “urged Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) to delay plans for demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator to explore the options to collaborate with or sell the property to an interested party who can preserve and reuse this historically significant building.”

A blue ribbon panel has also been proposed, to further explore opportunities.

The resolution is as follows:

Whereas, The Great Northern Elevator is a grain storage facility at 250 Ganson Street in Buffalo, New York;

Whereas, The elevator is located along Buffalo’s “elevator alley” and at the time of its completion in 1897, the elevator was the world’s largest and was also one of the first to elevator of its kind to run on electricity;

Whereas, historic preservation is an important way for us to transmit our understanding of the past to future generations, and historic buildings like the Great Northern Elevator are witnesses to the aesthetic and cultural history of the City of Buffalo;

Whereas, the Great Northern Elevator is currently owned by Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM);

Whereas, The grain elevator, which hasn’t been operable for 40 years, sustained heavy damage in the windstorm of December 11, when much of its northern wall collapsed, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the 125-year-old landmark;

Whereas, the elevator has been allowed to become deteriorated to the point that these recent circumstances now place it under consideration for demolition by neglect;

Whereas, the Buffalo Department of Permits and Inspections Services has granted an emergency demolition to ADM;

Whereas, several interested parties and preservation organizations have expressed interest in collaborating with ADM to transfer ownership rather than move forward with demolition;

Whereas, it is important that all options must be considered before making a decision that can never be undone.

Now therefore, let it be resolved that the City of Buffalo Common Council

1.) Urges ADM to delay plans for demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator to explore the options to collaborate with or sell the property to an interested party who can preserve and reuse this historically significant building;

2.) Requests that copies of this resolution be sent to ADM, the office of the Mayor, and the Preservation Board.

The resolution was cosponsored by North District Council Member Joseph Golombek, Jr. and South District Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon and unanimously adopted by the Buffalo Common Council.

Now, all eyes are on Mayor Brown, who is said to be considering pausing the demolition order.