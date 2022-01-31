Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Michigan Place

Cedarland Development has started work on its Michigan Place project at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Best Street. The three-story building will contain 35 apartments. ELEV8 Architecture designed the project.

 

The 27,385 sq.ft. building will include 32 market rate apartments and three affordable units consisting of 26 one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and four studio apartments. Parking is planned for 38 vehicles. Resident amenities will include a fitness center and outdoor patio with fireplace.

Cedarland purchased vacant parcels at 160, 162, 164 Best and 1145 Michigan from the City to help assemble the site.   It is just east of Cedarland’s successful The Grid on Main Street, one of the largest apartment projects built in the city in recent years.

