Construction Watch: 138 Allen Street

Work is underway on a mixed-use complex in Allentown. Ellicott Development and Avalon Development are redeveloping a pair of buildings at 138 Allen Street and 71 Park Street. A mix of 4,300 sq.ft. of commercial space and 22 market-rate apartments are planned.
The 45,000 sq.ft. complex was most recently occupied by P.L.U.M. Works and was purchased by the developers July 2019 for $1.1 million. The buildings were constructed between 1870 to 1893.
The project is adjacent to two Ellicott Development apartment buildings. Ellicott converted the former University Club building at Delaware and Allen Street into 14 one and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 850 sq.ft. to slightly over 2,000 sq.ft. “The Bellasara” opened in August 2001. In 2011, the University Club’s athletic facilities, last occupied by Allentown Athletix, were converted into ten additional apartments and 1,800 sq.ft. of commercial space.
TRM Architect designed the reuse plan.