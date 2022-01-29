Celebrating Imbolc

The last day of of January is the date of a powerful festival for ancient Europe. I wonder if Imbolc may be in many Americans’ blood, and if we need to take a time-out to feel it.

Most world societies have focused on solar points – solstices and equinoxes – for their sacred days. Christmas, for instance, is a Winter Solstice event. Easter is associated with the Spring equinox. It may be a testament to the intrigue of the Celtic mind that Celtic people picked for their festivals what are called “cross-quarter days,” halfway between the four solar highlights.

The most important Celtic holiday was Samhain, held on the last night of October. We still commemorate what we call Halloween, though today it’s more of a masquerade party. May Eve, their Beltain, variously spelled, is a distant second in prominence to us. Both of these Celtic fests were associated particularly with the Fairies, FYI. Lammas/Lughnasa is the harvest festival at the end of July/the first of August. (Most Celtic holidays were celebrated the night before the actual day.) While not many Americans notice it when Lughnasa comes around, most Pagans and Wiccans observe it.

Imbolc/February Eve on January 31 is surely the most obscure of the Celtic four, and for me it’s always seemed the most mysterious. The imagery of the other three commemorations is fairly popular and as clear as could be expected of ancient events. Imbolc’s associations are not so set in the general imagination.

The old Celtic holidays have been conscripted for use by many people who would in the old days at least have been stereotyped as witches. (“Witches sabbaths,” they’ve been crowned by some people who perhaps generalize too much.) They’ve been taken over by Christianity, too. The medieval Church thought the business of conversion would be easier if it just switched names on festivals people were used to celebrating and gradually worked Christianized themes into them. Imbolc may have been transformed into Candlemas/St. Brigid’s Eve, but nothing for me takes away its intrigue.

When I think of Imbolc or the word itself, I get impressions of contrasts: A winter night in the deep forest, of still whiteness, silent dark, and a tallow gleam illuminating ‘Bridey,’ she of the candle-crown. Sometimes behind it all I see the spectral presence of Cernunnos (lead image), the theriomorphic spirit of the wood, the Celtic hunter-god whose antler-helm glints with renewing light and shamanic insight.

Imbolc made its impression on me before I knew what the date was supposed to mean. It was on an afternoon, possibly in my senior year of high school.

My parents’ driveway in Orchard Park, NY, was a tricky one. It was a modest slope that flattened out at the bottom and made an easy car-trap when it was slick. It was also a witch to shovel. I came home from school to find a few new inches on it. My dad had gotten out for work no problem, and my mom had been in and out a time or two since, but things were not going to improve with any more tire tracks. The sun had beaten on it all day, too, thawing the top inch just enough to leave me a crust to manage once the day hardened back up. I had to shove, shovel, and chisel.

Still, I made good headway, pushing snow and crust up and out to the street or down and off to the sides. Whenever I ran the snow west toward the street I noticed the apricot sun dangling at the horizon’s edge, so faint and filtered that I could almost study it. My dominant emotion throughout most of the chore, though, was simple boredom, which I was getting depressingly used to. Welcome to my high school experience.

I was nearing the end at around five when I realized that a funny feeling had been coming over me. Something about that sun and the ambience of the whole scene had started to haunt me. Soon I was aware that I felt a yearning for something in its direction, and I was curious about what was causing it.

I imagined the licks of muskmelon-gold on the snowscapes and felt a longing to suddenly be more than I was, to be able to fly to them, to project the point of my consciousness up into the ridges and somehow live the visual experience more fully than I presently could. I was filled with a sense of letdown about my life, stuck in a suburban high school and readying to commence a program of study at a competitive midwestern college. I knew I was privileged, but there was something more, something calling me, something ineffable and at the moment embodied in no more than natural images and overwhelming sentiments.

The mood never resolved itself into a direct course of action. How would anyone answer that type of calling? It had faded, too, by the early dusk. I did remember it, though, even making note of the wistful and inexplicable experience in my journal. Years later when I was beginning my study of comparative mythology with Sir James Frazer’s The Golden Bough (1890) I noted the odd (to me then) timing of the Celtic midwinter festival, the variously-spelled Imbolc/Imbolg. I remembered my fey mood of that day years before and went back to the journal to check the date. Sure enough, it was January 31, the eve of Imbolc. It made me wonder if other people had moments of powerful feeling that could have some connection to the sacred days of their ancestors. It made me suspect that an understanding of those archetypal events – sacred time – could help Western people discover things about themselves, respond to higher callings, and ultimately advance world spirituality. I see that as one of my roles today.

The eve itself this year, the 31st, falls on a Monday. I hope you catch a moment of reflection, possibly by a candle or a fire, maybe with a pen and journal near. I hope it’s a clear night, maybe with a bit of moon, and that through the dark and frigid depths you sense the glimmer of reawakening natural life and ancestral spirituality. You never know what you might learn that you never knew you knew before.

Lead image: Provided to Wikimedia Commons by Nationalmuseet as part of an ongoing cooperative project. The artifact represented in the image is part of the collection of Nationalmuseet.