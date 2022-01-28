Buffalo Mutual Aid Network and the Buffalo Snow Brigade

Buffalo Mutual Aid Network is a social action group for peer-to-peer organizing, humanitarian assistance, and reliable information sharing developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Just this morning I learned about the Buffalo Mutual Aid Network via The Allentown Neighbor newsletter. The group caught my attention for a couple of reasons, but mainly because of a shout-out to the Buffalo Snow Brigade – a faction of volunteers that offer neighbor-to-neighbor assistance with snow removal. With the amount of snow that we’ve had this winter, combined with a pandemic, a peer-to-peer effort of this nature is most welcome. Of course, the snow removal effort should only be utilized by those who are truly in need of help, because they are not able to help themselves. The volunteer services pertaining to snow removal can apply to digging out stuck cars, clearing walkways, etc.

To join the Buffalo Mutual Aid Network, pay a visit to this website. There, you will be able to offer help, or request help. You can also become a member of the group’s Facebook page, where you will learn about all of the ways that the members are selflessly helping out their neighbors, whether it’s a dental student providing free teeth cleaning, or free zumba classes. Once again, it’s all about peers aiding peers. Now, how amazing is that?

Buffalo Mutual Aid Network is an evolving community effort managed entirely by volunteers. If you’d like to join in, by helping to lead this collective effort, click here.

CEJ Buffalo, is the group’s non-profit organizing partner.