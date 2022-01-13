Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries Introduce “Gaming Unplugged”

Board games are a way of life for many people, especially young families that gather around the games to bond and compete. There are a lot of board games out there, with new ones always around the next corner.

Everyone knows that card carrying members can check out books from the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System, which equates to substantial cost savings. As a way to enhance the library experience, the library system has added board games to the list of items that can be checked out… for free!

Altogether, there are over 100 board, card, and dice games available. The new lending initiative is being referred to as “Gaming Unplugged.”

Instructions are included in each package but can also be viewed online before borrowing.

“For years many of us have enjoyed making memories with our family and friends while playing board games,” said Jeannine Doyle, interim director of the Library System. “Our libraries are excited to offer games for borrowing. Gaming promotes literacy, enhances one’s creativity and confidence, and reduces stress and social anxiety. It also helps build stronger relationships, teach goal setting, and develop patience.”

As an added convenience, library cardholders can reserve any one of the games, including Battleship, Settlers of Catan, IceDice, Throw, Throw Burrito, Scattergories, Scrabble, and Parcheesi, by simply going online and interacting with the catalog. Once a game has been selected – don’t forget about card games like pinochle and euchre – the game is delivered directly to any one of the 37 local libraries for pick-up… all for free. The game/s can then be dropped back off at any library in the system across Erie County.

Library cardholders can borrow up to three games at a time for a period of three weeks.

“By borrowing a board game from the Library, you can learn a new game or enjoy an old favorite at absolutely no cost,” Doyle said. “Libraries are more than just books, and our newly-revamped ‘Gaming Unplugged’ collection is just the latest example.”

Feeling board? Down? Up for a challenge? Want to lift your spirits? Or maybe your simply looking for something new and different to play on a snowy afternoon. If so, you will find what you’re looking for at your local library.

For a full list of available games and more information about “Gaming Unplugged,” visit the Library System’s website: www.buffalolib.org/services/gaming-unplugged/gaming-listing.

