Brewski 2022 @ Knox Farm State Park

Knox State Farm is getting into the brewery action.

If you’ve been to beer tasting events before, then you pretty much know the drill. Or do you?

You see, this particular craft beer event involves a lot more that simply tasting beers. Participants to Brewski 2022 are invited to snowshoe and/or x-country ski around Knox Farm State Park… while tasting local craft beers with 42N.

The 2.5 mile track features multiple craft beer tasting stations where you can try some classic beers and new recipes all the while wandering around the beautiful and historic Knox Farm.

Brewski 2022 offers the perfect opportunity to get outside, enjoying WNY’s wintertime activities, while partaking in some beer tastings at the same time. Does it get any better than that?

Brewski 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Knox Farm State Park (East Aurora, NY)

Time: 12-3PM (after party at 42 North Brewery)

Learn more and get tickets here: bit.ly/brewski2022

Music By:

Jungle Steve at Knox Farm State Park

Crikwater at 42N After-Party from 4pm-7pm

See Facebook event