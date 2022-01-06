BPO Out of the Box (Virtual Version) | Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium

Are you ready for a BPO Out of the Box concert that’s out of this world? If so, then you’re in luck, because BPO musicians Amy Licata (violin), Andrea Cone (violin), Janz Castelo (viola), and Eva Herer (cello) have made a trip to the brand new Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at SUNY Buffalo State College. In this episode of the BPO’s traveling music video series, the quartet performs Manuel Ponce’s Estrellita, Dvořák’s Song to the Moon from Rusalka, and Mozart’s Adagio-Allegro from String Quartet in C Major, K. 465.

The BPO Out of the Box (Virtual Version) not only gets the musicians out to a variety of different WNY settings, it also introduces viewers to these beautiful sites. Not to mention the accompanying beautiful sounds that can be heard at places like the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium, which is definitely not your typical setting for orchestral music.

The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium, located on the Buffalo State campus, offers spectacular viewings of stars, constellations, nebulae, galaxies, planets, and much more. The newly opened, state-of-the-art planetarium continues the tradition of bringing astronomy education to the Buffalo State and Western New York communities since 1964. The state-of-the-art projection systems and 360-degree immersive environment provides seating for up to 48 visitors under its 35-foot diameter dome, and includes several projection, lighting, and audio systems. The planetarium also offers programs for school groups, scout groups, and the general public where audiences view the night sky and are transported across our solar system and out into the universe.

To learn more about visiting this super unique celestial experience, visit planetarium.buffalostate.edu.

To tune into more virtual BPO Out of the Box virtual concerts, click here.