Birds on the Niagara 2022 – The Only International Birding Festival in North America                 

Celebrating and appreciating the world of birds is more important than ever, especially in this region. That’s because WNY is home to the Niagara River Globally Significant Important Bird Area, where birds from all over the world come to mate and breed.



The annual Birds on the Niagara (BON22) festival might have started small, but these days it’s become quite an undertaking. Thanks to so many devoted bird lovers in the area, BON22 will engage with people from across the globe, both in-person and virtually, thus helping to ensure that the designated Ramsar Wetlands of International Significance ​ (aka the Niagara River Strait) is duly conserved to the best of our ability.

Registration is now open for the Birds on the Niagara Festival, set to be held Thursday, February 10th – Sunday, February 13th (see full schedule).

From the BON22 organizers:

Over 10 in-person birding walks led by local birders at locations all along the Niagara River Corridor on both sides of the border, online recorded and live presentations, roundtable discussions, and online auction. Registration is required for all programs. See below for the virtual line-up. All in-person walks and programs are viewable in the registration link below. Space is limited for each of these in-person programs.

Virtual Programs are free to attend. Registration is required (click here to register). Donations gratefully accepted.

BON22 Virtual Program Lineup (more coming soon!)

Project Snowstorm- Caught in the Snowstorm

Conservation and Research of the Snowy Owl

Presenter: Scott Weidensaul, co-founder

Project Snowstorm

Indigenous Stories and Traditions

Music, stories, and readings, embracing regional traditional cultures of the Northeastern Indigenous Cultures

Presenter: Joseph Bruchac, musician, author, and storyteller Nulhegan Abenaki Elder

Frequent Fliers-Tracking Purple Martin Migration

Presenter: Bridget Stuchbury, York University

Gardening For Birds

How to Make a Nature Focused and Attractive Outdoor Space

Presenter: Natasha Barlow, Birds Canada

I’m a Photographer?, I’m a Birder?, I’m Both!

​How to find, view, and obtain great birding images in the Lake Erie and Niagara River Canada Shorelines

Presenter: Larry Mathewson, photographer and videographer

Lights Out Niagara

Creating a “Lights Out” Movement for a Bird-safe Niagara Region

Presenter: Arthur Pearson, Executive Director Roger Tory Peterson Institute

New York City and its Lights Out Programs

Presenter: Kaitlyn Parkins, New York City Audubon Director of Conservation and Science

RAMSAR- The Niagara River Wetlands of International Importance

Presented by: The University of Buffalo Law Clinic

Colonial Waterbirds of the Niagara River

Learn about Tern Island, Blue Herons, Green Herons, and other nesting species

Presenter: Connie Adams NYS Department of Conservation

Birding in State Parks on the Niagara River

Learn about Birds and Birding Sites in the New York State Parks on the Niagara River

Presenter: Matt Nustein, New York State Parks Naturalist and Educator

The New York State Birding Trail

Learn about New York’s new online birding and tourism initiative, the New York State Birding Trail and the Niagara Region component

Presenter: Kayla Baker, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, 50 Years On

Learn about the impacts in the Niagara Region of this fundamental treaty, and what we can do to move forward

Presenter: Margaret Wooster

Why Nature in the Niagara River Corridor is Important

Learn about the importance of biodiversity birds, and fish in the Niagara River Corridor Globally Significant Important Bird Area

Presenter: Jay Burney, BON Chair

The Top Ten Reasons for Saving Fort Erie Ontario’s Waverly Woods

Waverly Woods is one of the most critical and relatively untouched natural areas left in the Niagara River Corridor shoreline. It is the breeding area for endangered bird species. It also has great historical significance. It is under serious development threat.

Presenter: Marcie Jacklin, President of Community Voices of Fort Erie

Gulls of the Niagara

From the Canada Perspective

Presenter: Justin Peter, Ontario Field Ornithologists

Gulls of the Niagara

From the USA perspective

Presenter: Tom Kerr, naturalist and educator, Buffalo Audubon Society

Grass Island Conservation Update

Grass Island is a small habitat located in the Niagara River adjacent to Buckhorn Marsh State Park. It benefits breeding fish, and is a roost for migrating Purple Martins. It is also a favorite party place for summer boaters. Learn what is being done to protect this valuable wildlife habitat.

Presenter: David Spiering, New York State Parks

What is Your Favorite Bird?

Tom Kerr and Jay Burney (Birds on the Niagara TV) have been busy interviewing birdwatchers that you may already know, about this topic for BON22. They have created a series of short programs for you to view.

