Bills Banners Are Back @ City Hall

City Hall’s Bills banner selfie station is back, celebrating the 2021 AFC East Champions and the start of the Buffalo Bills playoff run. Fans are encouraged to stop by City Hall to snap a selfie before tonight’s big game. People visiting the outdoor tribute are asked to socially distance from one another, while masking up. 

This year’s banners are thanks to sponsor ZUBAZ (Comet Clothing Company) and its founder and CEO Bob Truax. The banners feature the fan-favorite ZUBAZ zebra-pattern.

The seven vertical banners installed across the front of Buffalo City Hall celebrate the 2021 AFC East Champions and the start of the Buffalo Bills playoff run.

As of now, there are seven 9′ x 17′ vertical banners proudly displayed at the steps of City Hall, with room for more of course!

Bills fever is in the air, and flying strong in Downtown Buffalo.

