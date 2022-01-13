AHFC to Start Work on Carlton Street Flagship

The African Heritage Food Cooperative (AHFC) is planning to open a Buffalo location at 238 Carlton Street next year. We’re now getting a look at what the new facility will look like. The co-op will reuse the 3,838 sq.ft. historic building and add a greenhouse to it.

The African Heritage Food Cooperative was founded in 2016 by Alexander J. Wright who organized a meeting of like-minded members of the community wishing to provide fresh produce to the areas of the city considered to be a food desert.

The co-op has a grocery store on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls and community gardens in both Niagara Falls and Buffalo. The co-op sources its produce from several local farms and has purchased a 22-acre farm in Franklinville.

Plans for the Carlton Street location gelled in 2019 was an anonymous donor purchased the fire-damaged structure and donated it to the co-op. With assistance from Preservation Buffalo Niagara, the building’s roof was repaired and the structure was stabilized in 2019.

AHFC will be holding a project update meeting with its members soon and will begin construction work this year. The facility is expected to open in August 2023.

Get connected: myahfc.com