Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. This year, instead of doing the same old thing, why not consider attending an adult Valentine’s Prom, to be held at Babeville? The event will not only be a blast, featuring plenty of live music from the 90’s, it’s also a benefit for Autism Services, the only agency in Western New York that solely serves autistic people.

This year’s entertainment line-up for the prom includes DJ Hogan, Geezer (Green Day & Weezer cover band), Off the Wall (90’s pop punk), and some 90s R&B. Prom attire is encouraged (it’s a prom after all), but not mandatory (though you might get scolded by one of your teachers).

Along with the opportunity to dance the night away, the event also includes passed appetizers and a cash bar. This shindig is definitely something to look forward to – a chance to relive one of the greatest nights of your life.

90’s Valentine’s Prom – A benefit for Autism Services

With support from the Gypsy Parlor

7:30pm

Babeville | 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202

Ages 21 and over

Tickets: $50 available at Eventbrite, or in person at the Babeville Box Office M-F 11a – 5p

Cash Bar | Passed Appetizers

Prom attire encouraged

All proceeds benefit Autism Services

Please Note: This event will be presented in accordance with applicable public health requirements and considerations as of the date of the event; which could include changes to capacity, attendance prerequisites, procedures, and other protective measures per government and venue policies. This may include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 Test.