5K Walk to be held on “The Coldest Night of the Year”

The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Team up, walk, and fundraise! It’s cold out there… but there’s no place like home.

Typically, the only way that you’re going to walk/run a 5K in the middle of winter is in tandem with a winter festival. But when it comes to good causes, Buffalonians are also willing to go the distance.

On Saturday, February 26, people are invited to take part in a 5K Walk that will help to raise funds for Compass House (founded in 1972) – an emergency shelter that accommodates approximately 300 runaway/homeless youth annually, and an additional 300 youth at their Resource Center.

A strong focus is centered on coming together as a community to give back and aid people that have no escape from the cold.

As for the upcoming walk – Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) – it all began in Canada via Blue Sea Philanthropy, and has now come to the US. Buffalo joins eight other cities in the US to raise funds for youth battling hurt, hunger, and homelessness. The run is held in the wintertime to demonstrate the hardships of being outdoors for an extended period of time. The only difference is the participants get to wear warm winter gear, and go home afterwards.

This is the inaugural event for Compass House – anyone interested in signing up or donating can visit the CNOY website.

The Coldest Night of the Year 5K

February 26, 2022

Delaware Park on Ring Road with check-in at the Amherst-Colvin Green Space

Check-in for the 5K will begin at 4pm with walker send-off at 5pm. There will be a rest stop on the route with light refreshments. All routes will be marked with blue CNOY signs and volunteers will be there to provide route support.

All proceeds will benefit Compass House and the work they do in Western New York.