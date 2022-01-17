Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2022 Totally Sweet Buffalo Winter Fest

0 Comments

As the snow falls, and the Bills crush it, Buffalo is in its element.

There’s plenty to celebrate these days, which is why Totally Sweet Events, Sweet Buffalo, and Totally Buffalo are hosting a winter festival on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, February 12 and 13. Of course the Totally Sweet Buffalo Winter Fest perfectly coincides with Valentine’s Day, which makes for a perfect outing for couples. But everyone is welcome to attend the free event, held at Buffalo RiverWorks

The winter festival will feature 75 vendors live music, ice skating with characters, curling, food, and drinks. What more could you ask for?

This is also the perfect opportunity for a family outing, so be sure to bring the kids along. There’s something for everyone, whether it’s a day of skating, learning how to curl, shopping, or simply hanging out and eating and drinking with friends.

Totally Sweet Buffalo Winter Fest – We LOVE Buffalo

February 12-13, 2022

10am to 5pm on Saturday

10am to 2pm on Sunday

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo NY

Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments