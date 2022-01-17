2022 Totally Sweet Buffalo Winter Fest

As the snow falls, and the Bills crush it, Buffalo is in its element.

There’s plenty to celebrate these days, which is why Totally Sweet Events, Sweet Buffalo, and Totally Buffalo are hosting a winter festival on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, February 12 and 13. Of course the Totally Sweet Buffalo Winter Fest perfectly coincides with Valentine’s Day, which makes for a perfect outing for couples. But everyone is welcome to attend the free event, held at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The winter festival will feature 75 vendors live music, ice skating with characters, curling, food, and drinks. What more could you ask for?

This is also the perfect opportunity for a family outing, so be sure to bring the kids along. There’s something for everyone, whether it’s a day of skating, learning how to curl, shopping, or simply hanging out and eating and drinking with friends.

Totally Sweet Buffalo Winter Fest – We LOVE Buffalo

February 12-13, 2022

10am to 5pm on Saturday

10am to 2pm on Sunday

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo NY

Facebook event