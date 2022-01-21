2022 Free Fishing Days

As a way to get more people out fishing year round, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has set aside a number of days in 2022 where people can fish without a fishing license. These free fishing days are as follows:
February 19-20
June 25-26
September 24
November 11
For those who are out of practice, or who want to learn how to fish, the DEC also provides a series of free fishing clinics throughout the course of the year. And don’t forget that fishing during the wintertime can be a lot of fun, as long as you know what you’re doing. Here’s an informative video that will help you to see the upsides of ice fishing in New York State.
