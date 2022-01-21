2022 Free Fishing Days

As a way to get more people out fishing year round, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has set aside a number of days in 2022 where people can fish without a fishing license. These free fishing days are as follows:

February 19-20

June 25-26

September 24

November 11

For those who are out of practice, or who want to learn how to fish, the DEC also provides a series of free fishing clinics throughout the course of the year. And don’t forget that fishing during the wintertime can be a lot of fun, as long as you know what you’re doing. Here’s an informative video that will help you to see the upsides of ice fishing in New York State.

For more information:

Learn to Fish

Free Fishing Clinics

Taking a Child Fishing

Places to Fish

Fishing Regulations

Also visit Learn to Ice Fish web page for great tips, and Ice Fishing web page for places to go