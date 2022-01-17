2022 Buffalo on Tap, Craft Beer Festival

If you’re stuck at home, wondering what next big adventure awaits, then you’ll be hoppy to hear that Buffalo on Tap is just around the corner. This is the event where hundreds of beer lovers gather to sample some of the finest beers in the land, regionally and otherwise.

100+ craft beer styles from 50+ craft breweries.

Looking to get a better handle on the local craft beer landscape? Have you been looking to meet some of the people involved with the Buffalo beer scene? This is you chance to cross off all of the boxes, while hanging out with your crew.

This year there are two types of admission tickets. The prices below are good through January 31.

GENERAL

$40

Beer Sampling Time | 3 HOURS

Included:

Souvenir Sampling Glass

Tasting Sessions | Saturday, February 12th

Times | 1:00PM – 4:00PM and 6:30PM – 9:30PM

VIP

$60

Beer Sampling Time | 4 HOURS

Included:

4 hours of sampling

Meal voucher

Souvenir glass

Tasting Sessions | Saturday, February 12th

Times | 12:00PM – 4:00PM or 5:30PM – 9:30PM

Your ticket includes all of your samples, there is no cap on the amount of samples you can receive.

Click here to see a list of breweries.

Live music and fun activities.

The event is being held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Further information and ticket sales can be found at BuffaloOnTap.com.

*Note that Buffalo on Tap will be following the lead of other major events and entertainment and all attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof as outlined on our website