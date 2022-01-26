When you think about Groundhog Day, the Buffalo Bills might be the first thing that comes to mind. But instead of going down that rabbit hole (again and again), we’re going to be talking about a topic that’s less predictable. Today we’re here to discuss the finicky mood (and bonafide accuracy) of Buffalo Bert – Buffalo’s celebrated weatherhog.

Termed “the world’s most accurate weatherhog,” Buffalo Bert’s job is to predict either an early spring or six more weeks of winter. Will he see his shadow in 2022?

Typically, the Buffalo Groundhog Day celebration involves a gathering of throngs of people, including weather enthusiasts, animal lovers, Buffalo backers, and beer drinkers. But this year, due to the pandemic, it’s going to be a more toned-down affair.

During the ceremony our furry prognosticating pal Buffalo Bert will ascend from his barrel and predict either an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

“We were dedicated to holding an in person event to promote this great city and raise money for animals in need, but we also wanted everyone to be safe, so we decided on limited attendance and requiring our attendees to be fully vaccinated,” says Buffalo Groundhog Day Vice President for Marketing and Media, Christopher “Sleet” Flynn. “We just want people to have fun and be safe. If you can’t make it out to the event you can still be a part of the big day right at home, last year we had a huge virtual turnout, and we anticipate this year being just as big.”

“Buffalo Groundhog Day is more than a party. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and we’ve donated more than $35,000 to animal shelters and sanctuaries throughout Western New York,” says Buffalo Groundhog Day Society Treasurer Andrew “Climate Change” Kowalewski. “Although we are unable to throw our big fundraising bash this year, we hope people will consider donating to our charitable fund, which will benefit Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in East Aurora.”

The 2022 Buffalo Groundhog Day celebration will kick off at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 29 at Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca Street). The prognostication ceremony will also be streamed live on Buffalo Groundhog Day’s Facebook page at 2:30 pm.

Donations can be made at buffalogroundhogday.com/donate, and tickets for the event can be purchased at buffalogroundhogday.com/tickets.

