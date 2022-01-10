As a way to get more people outdoors in the wintertime, in healthy and inspirational settings, Outside Chronicles is hosting the 2021-22 WNY Winter Hiking Challenge. The event challenges people to hike around 8 regional trails (there are 16 to choose from), along with a bonus trail.

Sometimes, our only limitations when it comes to enjoying the outdoors in the colder months is motivation. In the case of the WNY Winter Hiking Challenge, Outside Chronicles has provided the motivation, which means that the rest is up to the us.

Each of the wintery outings is located at a local park setting, some of which people might be familiar with, while others might be new to them. Along the way, participants will get a chance to learn about the history of the respective parks, as well as the other informational tidbits such as resident tree species.

Each of the parks chosen for the challenge features a unique landmark, such as waterfalls, ruins, bridges, water features, and trees. Be sure to take note that dogs are not allowed at a couple of the parks, which second as preserves.

Outside Chronicles has also posted “Suggested Trail” that incorporates the various landmarks into the hikes. It is at each of the landmarks that participants are asked to take a photo, which documents the visit and trail completion (to be entered into the challenge).

Challenge rules:

Complete eight (8) of sixteen (16) trails (challenge ends March 20, 2022). Take a selfie at the Challenge landmark at each park. Upload your picture to the submission page. (Optional) Post your picture to WNY Hiking Challenge Group or on Instagram. Use hashtags #HikeWNY and #WNYHikingChallenge. Be sure to tag @outsidechronicles.

Complete 8 Trails for:

A patch

A sticker

A number

Fun

Bragging rights!

