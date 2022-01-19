Construction Watch: The Lofts @ 1020

The Lofts @ 1020 project is nearing completion on Elmwood Avenue. Whitesand Family LP’s four-story building at 1020 Elmwood replaces three structures that occupied the site and will include residential and commercial space.
Abstract Architecture designed the $6.2 million project. The 38,260 sq.ft. building will include 26 market-rate apartments on its upper floors (seven one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom). The project site is north of the former JP Bullfeathers that is now home to Jack Rabbit.
Three ground-floor commercial spaces totaling 3,275 sq.ft. are planned. Twenty-three parking spaces will be provided on-site, located behind the commercial spaces with the residential component of the development construction over the parking area.
The exterior consists of brick veneer, terra cotta cladding, and fibre cement rainscreen. The fourth floor is setback from the front and rear facades.