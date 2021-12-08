Welcome to… The MadHouse

I’m always on the hunt for mid-century and retro furniture stores. It was only recently that I learned about The MadHouse, mainly because owner Justin Neri relocated his business to 155 Isabelle Street. He relocated his retro antique warehouse from Grand Island, where, he told me, he wasn’t getting much traction. Even though his new location in Riverside is still a bit off the beaten path, Neri said that the newly-energized, brisk business has been like night and day, since the move.

Stepping into The Madhouse, it’s easy to see why people are digging this place; especially those who are into credenzas and sideboards. I’ve never seen so many credenzas in one place before… they are literally everywhere. This throwback type of furniture is making a big comeback. Neri said that he finds it humorous that so many young people comment on various pieces, saying that they are familiar with the look and style thanks to their grandparents taste in furnishings. Instead of heading to IKEA for their furniture purchases, they are seeking out these throwback nostalgic pieces. Also, for those who are eco-minded, they are opting to purchase lovingly-used items instead of new, typically-imported, goods.

To be sure, there’s a lot more than credenzas and sideboards at The Madhouse. Neri has amassed a ton of furniture and accessories, including lamps, benches, couches, chairs, lighting, glassware and pottery, artwork, and oddities. A trek through the sprawling warehouse (with plenty of offshoot side rooms) is both fun and fascinating. There’s a lot to take in, so make sure to set aside some time to thoroughly poke around.

The MadHouse | 155 Isabelle Street | Buffalo Ny 14207 | 716-908-4191 | Instagram | Facebook (for days and hours)