Two WNY Projects receive funding from NYSERDA’s Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) today announced more than $21 million in awards for nearly 20 regionally significant projects across the state under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program. Two WNY projects directly benefiting from the funding measures are the Enterprise Lumber & Silo Redevelopment Project (211 Main Street, North Tonawanda), and PUSH Buffalo’s Sustainability Workforce Training Center (298 Hampshire Street in Buffalo). Both projects were selected to receive the awards based on “their ability to accelerate decarbonization and economic development in disadvantaged communities.”

The awards, part of Governor Hochul’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative awards announced last week, support the state’s nation-leading goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act including an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The 2021 Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development projects:

211 Main Street, North Tonawanda – This Enterprise Lumber & Silo Redevelopment Project will restore and repurpose a vacant masonry and heavy timber-framed building in the City of North Tonawanda, New York to achieve carbon neutral performance. The building will serve as an incubator for entrepreneurial architecture, landscape architecture, and engineering firms. When completed, the new building and the site will serve as a catalyst for further redevelopment of the downtown, and as a model for carbon neutral construction methods.

Award – $300,000

Sustainability Workforce Training Center – PUSH Buffalo will build the Sustainability Workforce Training Center (SWTC) on Buffalo’s west side, creating a new green economy workforce to support the transition to carbon neutrality by mid-century. The SWTC will be a net-zero facility with classrooms, offices, and meeting space that demonstrate sustainable technologies and construction methods, catalyzing PUSH Buffalo’s established workforce development program in the rapidly growing clean energy and green construction trades. This will be the region’s first green jobs training facility with flexibility to expand as the field develops. (Lead image, rendering by Gwyneth Harris)

Award – $137,817

Doreen Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, “NYSERDA is pleased to support projects that will not only help revitalize their communities, but will be models for energy efficiency, electrification and the incorporation of on-site renewable energy. These projects, several of which are historic structures, are advancing the state’s emissions reduction goals in support of achieving a carbon neutral building stock by mid-century.”

“Climate change, economic development and sustainable community revitalization work hand in glove with this remarkable program,” said New York Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “With over 40 percent of these awards going to disadvantaged communities, NYS is once again leading the country in our just and equitable transition to a clean energy economy. The Department of State is proud to partner with NYSERDA on this program, which is supporting transformative projects in several Downtown Revitalization Initiative communities and truly making community revitalization a just and green endeavor in NYS.”



Empire State Development President & CEO Hope Knight said, “We are proud to support innovative projects that support New York State’s clean energy goals. These strategic plans and investments are informed by regional stakeholders to revitalize a range of buildings across industries and uses, in ways that will contribute to a greener economy.”

For more information or to apply for this program please visit regionalcouncils.ny.gov.