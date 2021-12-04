Turning the Corner @ Grant-Amherst

There are some buildings that you never think are going to be anything other than “missed opportunities.” Take, for example, this two-storey building at the corner of Grant Street and Amherst Street. In years past, I’ve passed by countless times, staring at the beat up awning, the painted green brickwork, and the general lifelessness of the building, located at a mixed-bag intersection.

There were a couple of decent little storefronts tucked in back (on the Grant Street side), that looked to possess original shopfronts (and transom windows), but those have been replaced with a cookie-cutter aluminum window system, similar to the newly added windows that face the intersection.

The building has gone from a mainly bunker aesthetic to a more conducive setting for small businesses. The oversized windows lend to a more welcoming shopping experience for customers.

While it would have been great to see more traditional storefronts installed – in line with the historic nature of the brick edifice – the renovation is now more congruous with the commercial nature of the building’s host streets.

I have mixed emotions about the renovations. At the same time, the building will most likely benefit from the transition. Hopefully it won’t be long before the storefronts are occupied, and life returns to the corner.