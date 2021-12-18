“This isn’t going to work, is it?”

This is the final segment in a trilogy:

Part I: Love Across Closed Borders

Part II: How to Be Santa and Win Over the Canadian Government

Conclusions for me are always the hardest part of the story. How do you sum up everything and make it all end? Sometimes the story drags and other times it’s the most perfect ending. I feel as though my story is somewhere in the middle. It didn’t last long enough for it to drag and in no way was it perfect. So, what was it? In my opinion it was the romantic comedy that ended abruptly with you hoping more story was to come. But that’s not how trilogies work, they end after the third story. Unfortunately, this my third.

It began on a dating website, two individuals matching even though their settings were 80 miles outside of their requested dating radius. Not only were they far apart, but they were in different countries. They decided to meet and just like that they fell for one another. Weekends were spent in each other’s country, spending only days together, but then weeks apart. Never once were they ever truly able to enjoy each other’s company for a long period of time. So, they took advantage of technology and spoke every night via video chat. It wasn’t easy but is dating ever easy.

As the two became more comfortable with one another, the world began to change.

As the two became more comfortable with one another, the world began to change. A global pandemic had spread and forced each other’s countries to close its borders. As the weeks and months continued, the pandemic got worse and the thought of seeing one another anytime soon was unknown. Working for a live entertainment company, he was soon furloughed from work and she a massage therapist was limited in her ability to practice due to fears of the growing virus. But still their love light burned and neither gave up hope of seeing one another again soon.

These two were not alone. Many American and Canadian citizens were unable to see their loved ones due to the closed border. The Canadian government soon decided to allow American citizens into the country under a compassionate law for those in a relationship longer than a year. Both parties would have to fill out paperwork, getting it notarized and then waiting for government approval. After a month of waiting, finally that day came. It was a cold Tuesday morning, the 1st of December. A single car on the Rainbow Bridge crossing into Canada. A folder of documents, approvals and verification were reviewed and finally he was in. Upon arriving in Toronto, he still was unable to see his girlfriend. A mandatory fourteen-day quarantine had to be served alone in her apartment (with her cat) while she stayed with her aunt across town.

The morning of the 14th day, he woke to the sound of the front door opening. It was her. The two hugged, for five minutes they held one another. It was the peak moment of the romantic comedy, but still there was half of the story to go. It didn’t seem real at first, but seeing her face made the wait all the worth it.

Toronto was more locked down than Buffalo. Stores and restaurants were closed with only curbside pick-up, ice rinks were considered a recreational activity, but limited timed entry was allowed at the various parks. The streets were empty as many of those still working did so at home. It was surreal, but so was the situation these two had encountered. His first few days out of quarantine she worked downtown her usual schedule and he explored the empty city on foot. Walking an average of 8 miles a day, he would leave the house around noon and arrive home as she would be leaving work in the evening. The two would come together at night, make dinner then watch an evening program. The scenario wasn’t normal, but it was just right for these two.

Weeks, months went by and still the pandemic continued with no end in sight. Soon he had to go home…his home…back in Buffalo. He didn’t want to leave, but he had to do his taxes, get his car inspected, tend to his empty apartment that sat for months. It was an emotional goodbye considering the two were unsure when they would see one another again, but the two simply banked on hope.

Upon returning a vaccine had been discovered, a new president was elected, and things were slowly… slowly getting back to normal. His friend who owned a bar got him a job working one day a week at his establishment. It wasn’t his forte, but it got him out of the house and back into a routine of working. Communication between the two started to become difficult as an inability to figure out their living situation had grown. The obvious, she wanted to live in Canada and he in the States. It was a topic that she would bring up consistently, but he would avoid and change the subject. His concern wasn’t living in Canada, his concern was leaving his life that he had created in Buffalo.

As the country slowly continued to get back to normal, he finally received the call to return to work. The entertainment industry obviously wasn’t the same as when he left. Vaccine cards had to be shown at shows, masks had to be worn and the fear of returning to lockdown was always in the back of everyone’s minds. Having been unemployed for so long, his focus soon turned to work and doing so during long, busy hours. He didn’t mind working the extra time, but in doing so the communication between the two began to dwindle.

Weeks later the borders into Canada opened. Those entering had to be vaccinated and show a 72-hour negative test. He was permitted by his boss to work from Canada and in doing so spend time with his girlfriend. Things had slowly opened in Canada since his last trip. Restaurants and bars could now entertain customers inside to a limited capacity for those showing proof of vaccination. Things were slowly getting back to somewhat of a normal tone. However even though back together, the topics they needed to address were still being avoided. The last days he spent in Canada were for her birthday. The two went out to dinner then gelato to celebrate another year around the sun. But the next day he had to return home again.

The two would say ‘I love you’ then return to their lives… in their respective countries.

Each time the two parted ways, watery eyes would shed. It was the not knowing when they would see each other again that would get each other upset. The two would say “I love you” then return to their lives… in their respective countries. Again, this is a trilogy, a romantic comedy nearing the end of its story leaving the viewer guessing what was to happen next. But not all rom coms end in happiness. She was due to have surgery that he was unable to be in town for due to family obligations, but he was planning on returning to Toronto the week after. During a video conversation she muttered the words “what are we doing” to no surprise. His heart sank, like any other time they discussed the notion of their story ending. But this time he had no response.

The act of falling in love with someone is a risky adventure. Only risky because you don’t know how it will end. Fortune and fate guide us along the way. You can’t fall out of love with someone because those feelings were always there. There might be an argument or two, but those feelings are always there. They simply lessen. This was a woman he had shown his mother’s engagement ring to in hopes of one day spending the rest of his life with her. His friends would always ask, “when are you two getting married?”

Some say that heartache is a normal feeling that everyone goes through at some point in their lives. But like in the movies this was a story that no one could relate to. No one could give honest advice or share similar tales of woe. Everyone wanted to see the happy ending, but this isn’t the Hallmark Channel. Sometimes you must go back to the drawing board and see where life takes you. Fifteen years ago, life brought him to Buffalo. A city that forever changed his life. Some might say he fell in love with it. Either way, I hope you smile during the credits. Don’t be sad that it didn’t work out, be glad it happened. The next chapter is bound to occur.