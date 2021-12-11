The Gift of Cool #6 | Sneakers @ Trend Up

If you’re a sneakerhead in Buffalo these days, then you’re in luck. There are a bunch of new sneaker stores making the rounds, with more on the way. While I do love all of the super cool one-off sneaker emporiums, if the coveted kicks aren’t in your size (or price range), you’re out of luck. But that’s pretty much the lay of the land… it’s part of the game that goes hand-in-hand with sneaker culture.

But what if there was a shop that still had dope sneakers, with a range of sizes? If that sounds good to you too, then I’m here to let you in on a little secret. Trend Up is bucking the one-off, shrink-wrapped sneaker trend. Store owner Giovanni “Gio” Centurione felt that he wanted everyone to be able to score a pair of stylish sneakers. So he started hunting for brands that still had the sneakerhead cache, without the overblown hype. Sneakers like Adidas, Puma, Converse, Yeezy, and SNKR Project.

Gio’s sneakers are where it’s at when it comes to desirability. The sneaks are smart, stylish, and make a statement. Walking up to the sneaker wall at Trend Up is not at all intimidating. It’s actually quite the opposite. Gio loves to give the lowdown on each of the sneakers that he stocks.

Now, if you’re thinking, hey, this would make a great holiday present for a loved one, you would be right. You see, if you happen to pick out the wrong size, chances are that Gio will have the correct size in the back, so they can be easily exchanged. And if for some reason that particular sneaker has run its course, there are plenty of other styles to choose from. It’s a win-win for everyone.

Sneakers range from $65 to $400.

Trend Up | 95 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY | (347) 962-6162 | Facebook | Instagram

Trend Up is always up to something. A number of local recording artists recently came together to produce a “Trend Up” song, with the help of Jlamar, who created the beat. The artists involved are Wave Williams, Kota Savia, Jay Aquarious, Incense, and Plax.

“The artists mainly wanted to show love to me and the store,” said Gio. “Also to show their appreciation for the store just being here and for supporting local artists.”

Give the tune a whirl, and then stop on over to Trend Up to check out the amazing line-up of sneakers.

