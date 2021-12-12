The Christkindlmarkt | A Traditional German Christmas Market at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

Pairing beer with holiday cheer and long-standing traditions means you’ve got the recipe to the perfect night on the town. Luckily for us, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo has it all covered in this department with the Christkindlmarkt- a traditional German Christmas Market which unites cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm. For three, 3-day weekends during the month of December, guests can grab a pint and walk around the 30 local artisans vendors “haused” in European style shacks all selling high quality unique, handcrafted gifts and food- pottery, folk art, paintings, wood crafted ornaments, jewelry, and much more. With German beer, food and loved traditions throughout the entire experience, this is an experience for all ages and one that is sure to be your new favorite holiday tradition.

I made it to the market on Friday evening just in time for the parade and tree lighting along with the ceremonial lighting of the Feuerzangenbowle, a tradition entirely foreign to me. According to German folklore, nothing says “Happy Holidays!” quite like this uniquely prepared mulled wine concoction. Feuerzangenbowle (pronounced “FOY-yer-tsang-en-bowl-eh”) is a traditional German punch that gets prepared in a special fondue pot, with a flaming, rum-soaked sugarloaf suspended above it.

Aside from the activities happening outside, the entire beer hall has been transformed into a holiday wonderland, with hanging string lights, garland tied with red bows, and a heated porch for those wanting to enjoy the crisp air. The ambiance remains its same traditional vibe with German nuances, but now with a holiday flare (literally). With only a few more weekends before the holidays are over, make this on the top of your to-do list.

Today:

Sunday, December 12, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

● 12:00 – 3:00 Fruhschoppen (late Sunday morning/afternoon gathering at a pub/inn) featuring a specialty drink

● 12:00 – 4:00 Horse drawn wagon rides between the Christkindlmarkt and Loaded Lumber’s Holiday Market ($7 per person)

Next Week:

Friday, December 17, 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

● 6:00 pm Parade with tree lighting and the lighting of the Feuerzangenbowle (Fire Punch)

Saturday, December 18, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

● 12:00 – 2:00 Cookie decorating on the heated porch

● 12:00 – 2:00 A visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on the outdoor porch and around the Market

● 3:00 – 6:00 FREE horse drawn wagon rides between the Christkindlmarkt and Loaded Lumber’s Holiday Market (Sponsored by Anabec Inc.)

● 6:00 Parade with tree lighting and the lighting of the Feuerzangenbowle (Fire Punch)

● 8:00 “Dress like your favorite Holiday Movie Character Party” in Hofbräuhaus with prizes for best costume

Sunday, December 19, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

● 12:00 – 3:00 Fruhschoppen (late Sunday morning/afternoon gathering at a pub/inn) featuring a specialty drink

● 12:00 – 4:00 Horse drawn wagon rides between the Christkindlmarkt and Loaded Lumber’s Holiday Market ($7 per person)