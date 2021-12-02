Ten Gold Stars for Loaded Lumber’s Sensational European Christmas Market

When I first heard about Loaded Lumber’s outdoor European Christmas Market downtown, next to Ballyhoo (across from the Seneca Casino), I thought that it would be a nice event to attend. I figured that it would be a typical outdoor market, with some booths, tables, and hot drinks and food.

Boy, was I wrong. The Christmas Market turned out to be a real eye opener, where I could finally see that Buffalo is able to pull off a sensational market of this nature, complete with super cute artisan shacks featuring upwards of 30 local makers.

The market setting is divine. It’s romantic, authentic, and just about as “European” as any holiday market that you can imagine (outside of Europe). It’s oh so festive, with twinkling lights, holiday decorations, and the tantalizing smells of the holiday season wafting about. It’s got everything that you could want, or imagine.

A walk through the market is akin to being in a far away setting – perhaps in a ski resort town in Austria? Creators of the market, Jillian Cannan and Colleen Pandy, have outdone themselves. The crafty Buffalonians have assembled a setting that is like nothing else in the region, that I am aware of.

As I began to research the history of their business – Loaded Lumber – I discovered that Cannan and Pandy started out back in 2016. As young moms, they wanted to escape the mundane corporate world. Their goal was to create a DIY studio. That mobile studio turned out to be a big hit, which soon led them to opening multiple studios and mobile party locations throughout the United States!

Cannan and Pandy attribute their newfound success to being able to “produce a low cost, high yield model for fellow entrepreneurs alike.” Their venture – Loaded Lumber Mobile studios – can now be found in Buffalo, Rochester, Colorado, Florida, Texas, and on and on.

In Buffalo, the DIY public parties, along with the launch of DIY subscription boxes, have opened the door for the entrepreneurs to establish a European Christmas Market that is absolutely captivating.

The 4 week shopping series is the perfect place to source amazing gifts, while enjoying a holiday atmosphere that is second to none. In fact, I can’t wait to go back, to do it all over again, whether it’s to enjoy a mulled wine, coffee, hot chocolate and warm donuts, or for the simple pleasure of strolling the enchanting grounds (at their flagship Loaded Lumber location at 223 South Park Avenue).

Here’s all that you need to know, to attend a holiday market that should be top of your holiday list, as it is now on mine.

The Market runs Tuesday-Sunday through December 23.

Tues-Fri: 3-9 | Sat-Sun: 12-9

Admission is FREE

Vendors rotate weekly, and each weekend the market features special events and guest appearances from notable Christmas characters. This is a family friendly market, complete with selfie stations, kids activities, food and drink… and the spirit of Christmas, all wrapped up into one fantastic setting. For the love of the holiday season (and Buffalo), do yourself a favor and pay a visit to this market. You are guaranteed to love it.

Has Buffalo finally figured out how to embrace winter?

Learn more at www.buffaloveholidaymarket.com.