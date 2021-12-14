Take Advantage of These Amazing Staycation Packages

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer. To view this year’s full holiday shopping guide, click here!

In just a few short weeks we will bid adieu to 2021 and welcome in a new year, and all the endless possibilities it is sure to bring with it. I’m not sure about you, but towards the end of the year I’m feeling most burnt out and exhausted from what feels like 12 months’ worth of non-stop action. There is no better time than now to use the last of your PTO time and treat yourself to a staycation. No travel hassle necessary, just pack a bag and leave your worries behind for a few recharge days.

If you’re in a creative slump or simply finding it hard to maintain motivation, then consider some of these options to jumpstart your next genius moment.

Set smack-dab in the middle of the historic Elmwood Village this inn-converted 10,000 square foot mansion is a prized gem hidden right beneath our noses. Constructed in 1868 this place was once home to one of the wealthiest men in the nation- Herbert Hills Hewitt, the founder of the Hewitt Rubber Company and the Buffalo Brass Company. The history of the house changed from a “Home for battered women” in 1940 to a home for reiterated veterans, up until 2011 when Joe and Ellen Lettieri acquired the home at a foreclosure auction for $183,000. After 4 years of renovations and a whole lot of TLC, the inn accepted its first guests in 2015 and has remained one of the highest rated inns in the nation- a whopping 100 percent customer satisfaction, and 449 five-star ratings via Tripadvisor.

There is not one detail overlooked when it comes to the Lettieri’s excellence in management at this staycation spot. From homemade scones to suite bathrooms with heated floors (incredible) and all the amenities there is to love about an upscale hotel, but in a Victorian-style, historic, boutique inn.

“Every room has your own temperature control, heating and air conditioning. Every room has a flat screen TV with a smart TV- you can get on Netflix, cable, internet. They all have coffee makers and refrigerators as well. We also serve breakfast and have a 24-hour hospitality station where we always have coffee, teas and espresso and snacky things throughout the day.”

Each room comes equipped with top-notch mattresses for comfort, and three pillows of choice depending on your preferred kind- comfort guaranteed.

“If you stay for two or more days, now you really get to recharge your batteries. And that’s the message I want to get for the staycationers: come spend two or more days, recharge your batteries fully. Now, when the next day comes, it’s 11 o’clock. You’re not checking out yet! You’re going for a walk in Elmwood. You’re going to the Martin house. You’re going for a walk in the parkways, looking at the architecture in this neighborhood that nobody else has in the country. You get to really experience Buffalo’s history from the lens, which is the Hewitt house.” Arguably one of the best “lens’” in the city.

Staying at the Inn Buffalo means having all your worries taken care of, receiving the ultimate royal treatment, and excellent hospitality services personally executed by owners, Joe and Ellen.

To learn more about all that the Inn Buffalo has to offer, click here to visit their website.

619 Lafayette Ave,

Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 867-7777

The Asa Ransom House is a Western New York inn and restaurant with deep historical roots and luxurious accommodations. Experience the elegance of the 19th century with all the amenities and conveniences today’s travelers expect but in unique lodging. Set in Clarence, NY, this bed and breakfast offers the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and romance. Step inside one of the ten elegantly designed guest rooms for an unparalleled experience. Each room offers a unique flair for a one-of-a-kind feel.

Owner and operator Bradley McCallum stated, “It feels very removed from the hustle and bustle of the world around it- the hollow is very unique. The main thing is we have guest rooms that are very beautifully decorated. We just upgraded toweling to 100 percent Turkish cotton and 700 thread count Egyptian cotton and down pillows- this really is an incredible experience and very rich and restful. Enjoy our breakfast which is cooked entirely from scratch as well.”

For those staycationers looking to experience all that the Asa Ransom House has to offer, consider some of the deals and specials below,

Marvelous March & April

Stay one evening … get a second evening complimentary. Choose from 10 rooms, nine with fireplace. Full Country breakfast included on the paid night. Book early for your choice of rooms.

Romantic Getaway

Stay two nights, add a third night for free on select dates in November and January, Sunday through Thursday. Our rooms feature fireplaces for those chilly evenings and frosty mornings. This package includes a full country breakfast, and there are plenty of dinner restaurants in the area, including some within walking distance.

Canadian Dollars at Par

Book a room at the Bed & Breakfast rate and we accept the Canadian dollar at par.

To find out more information visit their website here.

10529 Main Street

Clarence, New York (NY) 14031

Phone: (716) 759-2315

Toll Free: (800) 841-2340

Tucked along a bustling thoroughfare in the heart of Buffalo, The Mansion’s grand residential countenance and lush city gardens offer a serene yet immersive urban escape steps away from great restaurants, theaters, and more. After a day or evening attending to business or exploring the culture and history of our beloved city, Guests are invited to take respite among the grounds, salons, and common spaces for a transportive downtown experience.

To enhance your rested stay, the Mansion on Delaware Avenue is proud to partner with the Buffalo Club to offer full range luxury spa services for our guests. A short walk next door, the Buffalo Club mirror’s The Mansion’s Second Empire architecture and dedication to exceptional service. The beautifully designed Spa 388 includes a full-service beauty salon offering hair care products, pedicures, manicures and facials, as well as a barbershop. For full body pampering, Spa 388 offers a creative array of body treatments, single and double massage rooms and men’s and ladies relaxation rooms.

Enjoy these specialty promotions for staycationers.

Stay 3, Get 20% off

Stay a bit longer, giving you the time to explore the queen city’s sights and relax in The Mansion’s unique spaces. Stay 3 nights and get 20% off.

Let the Butlers help you curate the Ultimate Buffalo Niagara experience. From exploring all things Buffalo to visiting Niagara Falls, enjoy a discount designed to enhance your visit. Stay 5 nights and get 25% off.

We welcome back our neighbors in Canada with this special offer. Book a Three Night Stay and the last night is on us. Receive a complimentary 3rd night when booking a paid stay of at least three consecutive nights. A valid Canadian ID is required at check-in to honor the booked rate.

If you have blown out the candles on your 55th birthday cake, you’ll be eligible for a weekday senior discount, Sunday through Thursday. Enjoy retirement and traveling at your own pace with discounts up to 58% off standard rates based on availability for dates of travel. A valid ID is required at check-in to honor the booked rate.

The Mansion is excited to offer no-brainer rates to teachers and educators as a thank you for keeping our minds sharp. Save up to 58% off standard guest room rates. A faculty ID is required at check-in to honor the booked rate.

From community care, innovation, and compassion, The Mansion is thrilled to offer a special rate of up to 58% off standard guest room rates to healthcare professionals. A healthcare photo ID badge is required at check-in to honor the booked rate.

Receive up to 58% off standard room rates for Active Military, Veterans, Police, Firefighters, and EMTs. A valid ID is required at check-in to honor the booked rate.

The Hotel Lafayette has been welcoming guests for over 115 years and continues to be a historical and architectural landmark for the City of Buffalo. A handsome red brick and white terra cotta French Renaissance style building, it was designed principally by Louise Blanchard Bethune of the respected Buffalo architectural firm of Bethune, Bethune and Fuchs. She was the first professional woman architect in the country, the first female member of the American Institute of Architects, and the first woman to be made a Fellow of the A.I.A. The Hotel Lafayette opened its doors in June 1904 and was immediately hailed as one of the fifteen finest hotels in the United States. With hot and cold running water in all bathrooms, and telephones in all rooms, the seven-story hotel offered “the best that science, art and experience can offer for the comfort of the traveling public.” Soon after, an addition doubled the size of the hotel, and fifty years later it was still operating as a luxury 400 room hotel.

The hotel underwent a major renovation in the late 1940’s, introducing many of the Art Deco elements still seen throughout the hotel today. Following decades of hospitality, the hotel was faithfully restored in 2012 to return it to its original splendor and welcome a new generation of guests. In addition, the Hotel offers over 13,500 square feet of event space, including many original spaces that have been meticulously restored. The Hotel Lafayette is proud to be a part of the Wyndham Hotel Group’s Trademark Hotel Collection, offering guests access to the award-winning Wyndham Rewards program.

To learn more visit their website.

391 Washington Street,

Buffalo, NY 14203

716-853-1505

This 5-Star boutique hotel is built inside of the renovated historic landmark Harlow C. Curtiss building located at 210 Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo, NY. The hotel features 68 ultra-luxurious, high-tech rooms and breathtaking wedding, special event, & conference style meeting spaces. High-speed elevators whisk you onto your floor or our rooftop lounge with spectacular panoramic views of downtown Buffalo, Lake Erie, and the Canadian shoreline. The Chez Ami a 200+ seat casual upscale restaurant with year-round patio seating along West Huron Street features world class dining and Western New York’s only revolving bar. An area adjacent to the valet porte cochère and main entranceway will feature Buffalo’s first and only all-weather Urban Hot Springs experience.

Check out this special Buffalonian Staycation Package:

AVAILABLE SUNDAY – THURSDAY A one night stay for two in a luxurious Standard King Room Includes dinner at Chez Ami restaurant, Unlimited use of our unique Urban Hot Springs until 10pm 24-hour access to our Fitness Center (Powered by G&G Fitness) $40 Buffalo Chophouse Gift Certificate FREE Parking Total package value $500 All for only $269 while inventory lasts MUST CALL 716-954-4900 TO BOOK! Book early, as prime dates go fast!

Staycation packages are not limited to the hotels and inns listed above, and can actually be found at a number of other places like: The Reikart, The Fields of Eden Inn, and the Lofts at 42 North. There are plenty of options in the surrounding areas to escape to and put your mind at ease! Whether it be through hiking, or enjoying a superb dinner downtown, each of these options offers a unique experience that is sure to be just what you are looking for!

210 Franklin Street

Buffalo, NY 14202

716-954-4900

