State of the Green Code and Use of Variances

Author: Lou Bordonaro

A recent experience attending a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting for a variance application to construct a building got me thinking about the purpose of variances. The project had already secured two variances to build on an oddly shaped lot where a building once stood, but it required an additional variance. The variance was ultimately approved; however, a common refrain was that the Green Code was meaningless if variances are permitted. Is this true? I found looking for an answer to whether variances were bad was as clear as getting an answer to the question if gentrification is good or bad.

I was a casual observer of the process to develop and adopt the Unified Development Ordinance – the Green Code. It was approved by the Common Council on December 27, 2016 and signed by Mayor Brown on January 3, 2017; it was the first major overhaul of City zoning laws since 1953. According to the City’s website, it “will serve as the City’s blueprint for zoning and development in the 21st Century.”

The ability to request a variance is required in New York State. The procedures for variances and appeals are established in 19 NYCRR Part 1205 and states, “Section 381 of the Executive Law directs the Secretary of State to promulgate rules and regulations for the administration of the Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code (Uniform Code) including the establishment of a procedure whereby any provision or requirement of the code may be varied or modified.”

I am not a planner but had a similar major and I frequently read topics regarding urban planning and urban studies. I always defended the Green Code because critics would target vocal residents they thought negatively shaped the Green Code. The criticism has always been these few residents had an outsized impact on the form and direction of the new zoning code, and it was tilted to their views and not necessarily reflective of the general good or practical for the future of the City. But what they ignored was those residents were participants while the critics likely were not, or perhaps were just not as vocal. If it’s the former, my feeling was you can’t complain about the result when you don’t participate in the process. I also had the rigid view that the zoning ordinance was in stone and if a variance was needed then it shouldn’t be permitted.

Then a friend influenced my perspective. I’m not sure how to summarize but the gist I took away was that zoning codes are a guide and should not be written in stone. His take was the Green Code is flawed but a necessary step to get where we need to be, and it should be flexible enough to change when its shortcomings are brought to light. The Green Code should be more like a living document, like is said about the Constitution. Of course, the Green Code is rather new so it should be appropriate for the modern environment. But even the Constitution needed ten amendments only a couple years after it was ratified.

So, a few years after its adoption what is the state of the Green Code? A variance application for curb cuts, setback, and parking for that coffee shop on a main street is bad. But insufficient ground story height, in excess of residential density, or in excess of lot width for the new residential structure is fine. How do we impartially evaluate the application of variances in the use of the Green Code and avoid saying not in my back yard? Or is strict compliance the prudent choice?

A typical guide for evaluating variances

Findings Necessary for Granting a Variance

a. There are special circumstances applicable to the property, including size, shape, topography, location or surroundings, and because of such circumstances, the strict application of this chapter would deprive the property of privileges enjoyed by other property in the vicinity and under identical zoning classification.

b. The variance authorized does not constitute a grant of special privileges inconsistent with the limitations upon other properties in the vicinity and in the same zone district.

c. The variance does not authorize a use that is not otherwise allowed in the zoning district.

d. The granting of the variance does not, under the circumstances and conditions applied in the particular case, adversely affect public health or safety, is not materially detrimental to the public welfare, nor injurious to nearby property or improvements.

e. The variance is consistent with the General Plan and any applicable community plan or specific plan.

f. The variance is the minimum departure from the requirements of this ordinance necessary to grant relief to the applicant, consistent with subsections a. and b., above.

Response from Erie County Planner, Sarah Gatti:

I wanted to add more information to the article on area variances.

One important aspect of area variances is the five tests used to consider factors used in the balancing of interests; the benefit to the applicant if the area variance is granted versus the burden to the health, safety, and welfare of the community. When considering an area variance, the ZBA must consider several factors or tests. It should be noted that the five factors are not a strict test and all five can be failed and the area variance still granted. Case law supports this.

1. Possible change to neighborhood character

2. Available alternative not requiring a variance

3. Substantiality of the request

4. Effect on the physical or environmental conditions if granted

5. Is the situation self-created?

Use variances, however, have four required factors and each must be made:

4 Tests for Use Variances: These tests are absolute and the burden for satisfying everyone of them is on the applicant – not the municipality.

1. No reasonable return on investment: Each and every use that the zoning allows on the parcel should be considered and the applicant must provide competent financial evidence

2. Unique circumstance: Circumstances that affect less than a majority of similar uses in the neighborhood

3. Alleged hardship has not been self-created: Problem is not created by the applicant.

4. No change in the character of the neighborhood.

The James Coon Technical Series is available online and has a ton of good information about planning and zoning.

