Spotted Octopus Brewing is slinging its tentacles into Allentown come spring! This new nano-brewery planning to open at 41 Edward St will focus on experimental brews in smaller batches with constantly rotating flavors and styles. Unlike many local large-scale breweries, owners Ken Shaw and Domenic Nicotera are focusing on creativity and diversity when it comes to what they have brewing up.

“We are a very small batch brewing company. We have a one-barrel system which means that whenever we brew, we are only making enough beer to sell about two kegs. Unlike other breweries that might brew 5 or 6 at a time, we are going against that model, and we are probably going to have a much more diverse menu. We are looking at really creating new stuff pretty regularly, so as people come in every two to three weeks pretty much every tap will be different,” describes Shaw.

With this model in mind, the goal is to create seasonal beers that exhibit an experimental style all while keeping great tastes that people know and love. With a smaller scale system, this gives Nicotera, the master brewer, a creative freedom without much loss should a concoction go awry- although, this seems unlikely given the delectable sounding flavors they have cooking in preparation of opening. The team also plans to keep most of their produce and goods sourced from local farmers and merchants and will even have select spirits and wines.

“Right now, Domenic is working on refining his peach and pepper recipe which is created with habanero peppers and peaches.” Did someone say sweet and spicy? Sign me up!

The name of this new business also mirrors the uniqueness in this team’s “going against the grain” style when it comes to all things beer. Although the commercial side of things is new for the duo, brewing has been something that has been perfected over years of trial and error.

“All of our friends started calling our home bar “Octopus Bar” so when Dom first started home brewing, he naturally called it “Octopus brew.”

When deciding to open the business, name choice proved to be one of the biggest struggles. Navigating through trademarks finally led them to the name “Spotted Octopus Brewing” as an ode to their humble beginnings and a hope for what they are aiming to bring to Buffalo.

“We want to have a space where there’s a spot for everybody. It’s not labeled any type of bar or brewery- it’s just a spot where everyone’s welcome, its inclusive and a space where everyone can feel comfortable; So, we ultimately came up with “The Spotted Octopus.”

Ironically enough, there is a small, blue ringed, venomous octopus nicknamed, “The Spotted Octopus,” that perfectly depicts the small but mighty atmosphere the team is planning to bring to Allentown. A style to match the name will make 41 Edward St. a must see in the coming months. In anticipation of the grand opening, stay tuned via their facebook, instagram, or their website for upcoming tasting events and sneak peaks.