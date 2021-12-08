Sounding the call to Albany: Allocate American Infrastructure Funds To Niagara Falls To Prevent Another Environmental Disaster

The threats of the current Niagara Falls wastewater treatment plant floated to the surface (quite literally) during the infamous 2017 ‘black water’ case that left a discharge from the sewer tunnel engulfing the plant’s outfall adjacent to Niagara Falls. Sadly enough, this is only a foreshadowing of catastrophic events that are bound to happen with the plant’s outdated and inefficient current treatment system.

In response to this cataclysm, the Niagara Falls Water Board (a public benefit corporation created in 2002 by a special act of the New York State Legislature in order to provide safe and reliable water and wastewater management services to our community in an economical and efficient manner) has been actively searching for ways- and the means- to improve the efficiency of the sewer plant.

The Water Board’s Executive Director, Abderrahman Zehraoui, Ph.D stated, “the engineering facts are undeniable, the current treatment system is outdated, inefficient and far too costly to operate, it must be converted to a biological treatment process. Band aids have been applied to keep the facility running these last 4 or 5 years, but time is running out. Change must come.”

The Niagara Falls Water Board plan to convert the Niagara Falls Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) to a biological treatment system has an estimated cost in the $200 to $250 million range. In opposition to the current chemical system, this conversion plan is universally recognized as the only viable way to provide safe treatment of waste water for the city.

Following President Biden’s recent signing of the historic bi-partisan $1T American Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the Mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario, delivered a formal resolution to the Mayor of Niagara Falls, New York, during a ceremonial, bi-national meeting on the Rainbow Bridge, demonstrating unified support of an “Infrastructure Initiative” of the Niagara Falls Water Board (NY). The initiative requests funding for this conversion of the plant’s treatment system in order to not only protect water quality, but also preserve these critical bodies of water like the historic Lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario watershed.

“Water quality is critical to the well-being of our community and the requested funding is essential to bring the WWTP to acceptable treatment conditions. The landmark infrastructure bill recognizes how critically important water infrastructure is to securing a viable future, and I join Mayor Restaino and Mayor Diodati in calling upon our leaders in Washington, D.C. and Albany to provide funding for this necessary project,” said Nicholas Forster, Chairman of Niagara Falls Water Board.

A project like this, because of its enormous price tag, can only happen if it receives substantial government assistance. While the new law posed by our President holds promise, there is no direct funding for this specific project in the new law, and the funds allocated to New York State are to be allocated competitively by the State and Governor Hochul.

“Access to clean water is foundational to public health. And the conversion and modification of the NFWB’s WWTP a no-brainer investment that will serve our community and pay environmental dividends for generations to come. I sincerely thank Mayor Diodati for supporting this call for funding and urge Washington and Albany to work together to make this project a reality,” said Robert Restaino, Mayor of Niagara Falls, New York.

Niagara Falls is one of the most unique and iconic waterways in the world, and it serves a multitude of regional and even international purposes. Being allocated funding for such an imperative project and plan ultimately means steps closer to better serving the city’s residents and environment. This is exactly the type of project the authors had in mind when drafting the federal bill.

Today, our City, in the form of the resolution unanimously adopted by our City Council, stands shoulder to shoulder with our American neighbours to advocate for this much needed investment in an important local water facility on the U.S. side of the border,” said Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

It is imperative to both our regional and national well-being that Governor Hochul and NYS make this project a priority. Should authorities choose to neglect such a pressing issue, the results could be far more threatening than anything we could have imagined.

Lead Photo by Sergey Pesterev on Unsplash