Soundcheck | WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup, January 2022

Theatre
Brazen-Faced Varlots – See listings for performance location | 716-598-1585
January 21-23 – New Play Festival
Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center – 341 Delaware Ave. Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-854-1694
January 15 – BET & WMAM “Rock The City” Music Showcase
Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668
January 13-30 – The Life Span of A Fact
Due to illness and an abundance of caution of Covid-19, the production will open on January 13.
Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
January 28-February 13 – Nunsensations
MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
January 14-15 – Beatles With A “Twist” (or) II
January 28 – A Tribute to Amy Winehouse with Blaise Mercedes
Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319
January 28-February 13 – Bullets Over Broadway
O’Connell & Company – Shea’s Smith Theatre | 716-848-0800
January 28-February 13 – Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
January 29 – An Evening With C. S. Lewis
Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
Now – January 2 – Hamilton
Some dates have been canceled due to COVID-19. Please check with the box office for the most up to date information.
Arts
Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700
Now – January 16, 2022 – Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art
Now – April 10, 2022 – Lenses: Ways of Seeing Buffalo and Its Architecture
Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
Now – February 27, 2022 – Bill Stewart & A Shaman’s World
Now – 8-May 1, 2022 – Founders: The Early History of Langston Hughes Center for Visual and Performing Arts
Now – May 1, 2022 – James G. Pappas: Relative to Music
January 14 – February 27 – Social Justice Stitched Stories
January 14 – November 27 – Totemic
K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
Now – January 7 – Ga’nigöi:yoh: G. Peter Jemison
UB Anderson Gallery – 1 Martha Jackson Place, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-829-3754
Now – March 13, 2022 – Maria D. Rapicavoli: Surface Tension
Now – March 13, 2022 – Gregg Bordowitz: Tetragrammaton
Now – March 13, 2022 – bpNichol: Love Letter
UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259
Now – May 21, 2022 – Heather Hart: Afrotecture (RE)Collection
Now – March 12, 2022 – Collective Question; F: Reconstituting Tolstoy College
Culture
Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
January 5 – The Early Life of Millard Fillmore with Kathy Frost and Rachelle Francis
January 8 – Come see the Trains!
January 12 – The Niagara Movement with Dr. Steve Peraza
January 15 – Come see the Trains!
January 26 – Untold: The Golden Age of Africa
Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
Now – Senserie
January 12 – SciNight Workshop: Seeing Sounds – Spectrograms; Behind the Scenes Collection Tour: Geology Rocks!
January 14 – Science After Hours: Get A Clue
January 17 – Discovery Camp: Spectacular Scientists
January 20 – Art of Science
January 26 – Behind the Scenes Collection Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities
UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259
January 13 – Dinosaur World Live!
