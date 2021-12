Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, December 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

December 2021

Buffalo Area Venues

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835

December 2 – Buffalo Chamber Players: Converge/Diverge

December 5 – Shakey Graves w/ Nat Myers

December 6 – Mt. Joy live in Asbury Hall w/ Amy Allen

December 7 – Silver Arrow Band

December 8 – Chapo Trap House

December 9 – Chris Trapper w/ Canyon

December 14 – The Burkharts w/ North By North & Grosh

December 16 – Sandy Claus: Out of the Claus-et — A Comedy Show by Kristen Becker

December 17 – Navidades en el Barrio!

Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

December 1 – Rockstead with Daze Ago and Loaded & Gorgeous

December 2 – The Lizards – Phish Tribute

December 3 – Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

December 4 – The Talking Dead Heads

December 9 – Moon Hooch w/ Consider the Source

December 10 – Wizard Fest Yule Ball

December 11 – Junior Jerry Jam; Chee & Tsurada

December 17 – Music is Art Frostival

December 31 – Pasadena w/ Joint Operation

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

December 15 – San Holo: bb u ok?

The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-310-2020

December 2 – Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Induction Concert

December 3 – Loaded & Gorgeous w/Maufrey

December 10 – At The Helm Release Party

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

December 1 – Christopher Titus

December 2-5 – Damon Wayans, Jr.

December 9-11 – Samuel Comroe

December 16-19 – Deray Davis

December 30-January 2 – Dave Landau

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

December 3 – Fuzzy & the Rustbelts, Brendan & the Strangest Ways

December 4 – Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth, Inoculation

December 5 – Baroness

December 8 – Jesse Dayton, Nolan Curtis

December 9 – Bushido Code, Juggernaut, Surrender the Hope

December 10 – Korey David, Jesse Winterhalter, Shannon Dawn

December 12 – Forgivers, Wild Once

December 13 – Korine, Johnny Dynamite & The Bloodsuckers

December 17 – The Irving Klaws, Aircraft, The Glam Vamps, Brass Pro, Shannon Dawn, Jimyn the Singing Mime

December 31 – Transmission New Year’s Eve Dance Party

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

December 1 – Shoot Ya’s First Hump Of The Month Feat. Grace Lougen!

December 2 – Moldy Foliage / Tyler Bagwell / Jen Karlis

December 3 – Amateur Hockey Club / We Were Blank / Previous Love / Yellow Thumper

December 4 – A House Safe for Tigers / Roger Bryan & the Orphans / Gathering Ground

December 8 – Stone Circle Live

December 9 – Market Research / Meat Raffle / Gunther’s Radio

December 10 – Cypher w/ Maufrey

December 11 – Deadwolf / Bottler / Feverbox

December 13 – Happy Hour w/ Susan Peters Jazz Band

December 15 – Philip Stephen / Spud / Hello London

December 17 – Buffalo Infringement Festival Presents Festivus 2021!

December 18 – Jay Aquarious / Demyai_ / Medusa

December 20 – Happy Hour w/ Leigh Stoner & Company

December 22 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

December 25 – Christmas Day w/ Erie Lackawanna Railroad & Joe Donohue

December 27 – Happy Hour w/ Tom Robert

December 29 – tuesday nite / Jungle Steve / Astrabula

December 30 – Kevin Scoma / Jacob Peter / Koko Neetz / Timothy Alice

December 31 – Yace Booking presents New Year’s Eve w/ the Burkharts, Neetchy, Grace Greenan and more

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

December 3-4 – Ed Croft Presents: Charlie Brown is in Town

December 6 – Star People – Holidays Special Edition / 7PM show /9PM Show

December 11 – JJ Pol Ton Accordion Duo

December 18 – Stephen Parisi Jr

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

December 3 – Starset

December 4 – 1000 Horsepower

December 11 – Grosh

December 17 – January 17– Hunks: The Perfect Girls Night Out

December 18 – 100 Year Anniversary w/ Grand Illusion & Out On The Tiles

December 28 – Benny The Butcher

Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279

December 3 – Scortch

December 5 – Islands

December 7 – Downsizing / Dead Eyes

December 8 – Lagwagon

December 9 – Buried Alive

December 14 – Hot Mulligan

December 17 – Taylor Swift Night – A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party

December 20 – Blood Incantation

December 26 – Buffalo Bills Block Party

Showplace Theater – 1065 Grant St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-877-2200

December 3 – STEPHEN PEARCY the voice of RATT

December 9 – DOKKEN/LYNCH ” Reunion Tour “

December 10 – Emmanuel Sanders Foundation Benefit Concert with Jon Langston

December 11 – Stevie B

Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734

December 3 – Donny Frauenhofer Band Performs Little Feat

December 5 – Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun Honky Tonk Holiday Show

December 11 – The Big Easy in Buffalo Local Series Holiday Show 8pm $10 Kickstart Rumble/Old School B-Boys/The Buffalo Dolls

December 13 – Jonathon Long wsg Fuzzy & The Rustbelts

Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860

December 3-4 – THE BBC BAND

December 10 – SHOWBIZ KIDS A Tribute To Steely Dan

December 15 – PAKT

December 16 – ALL-STAR PROJECT

December 19 – BRIAN FREEMAN & FRIENDS IX

December 23 – ICONIC ALBUMS A Tribute To Allman Brothers Band

Rochester Area Venues

Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964

December 4 – Ripe

December 11 – Andy Frasco & The U.N.

December 18 – Donna the Buffalo

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

December 3 – MoChester: Holiday Hustle wsg Rockstead, Mikey D. Project

December 17 – FOLKFACES HOLIDAY HOOTENANNY

December 18 – Holiday Dead w/ Delilah Jones

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

December 2 – Brody Schenk w/s/g Julia Weatherholtz

December 5 – Jesus Christ Superstar w/ Steve Barrolotta

December 10 – Acoustic Sunset Series: Matt Stephens & Allison Sparkles; The Regular Crowd

December 11 – Tommy Brunett Band

December 14 – Tom Waits Bday Spectacular

December 15 – Bella & Whiskey Hafla

December 17 – Tyler Norton; Junkyard Field Trip

December 18 – Something Else

December 23 – Don Mancuso & Friends

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

December 3 – Same Holiday Show, Different Title!

December 4 – Same Holiday Show, Different Title!

December 6 – Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

December 10 – Three Tanks Tonight

December 11 – Flying Home (Formerly Dave DiPrimo Band) EP Release

December 13 – PAKT

December 17 – Zilch Fletcher’s “Nobody’s Dreamboat” Digital Release Party

December 18 – Blu

Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

December 4 – Ding Dong

December 8 – Playboi Carti: King Vamp Tour

December 10 – Benefit for Camp Good Days

December 11 – Smith & Myers

December 18 – The ROC City Cannabis Carnival Winter Edition

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

December 2 – Stunna Gambino

December 3 – Grayscale

December 4 – Swallow the Sun

December 8 – Knuckle Puck

December 10 – A Miser Brothers’ Litmas

December 11 – The Funeral Portrait

December 15 – Unleash the Archers

December 17 – Judas Priestess

December 18 – Eyehategod

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

December 4 – Krampus Night

December 10 – Level Up Summoning Tour w/ support from Space Wizard

December 12 – Rave for A Cause 7 3/4

December 16 – River Lynch and The Spiritmakers

December 17 – Toadface Support from: SFAM – HONEYCOMB

December 18 – Sci-Fi Metal Night

