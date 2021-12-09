SMART PEOPLE with Ujima Theatre’s talented cast gives us a clever look at race in America; up through Sunday, December 19

THE BASICS: SMART PEOPLE, a play by Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Phil Knoerzer, about four Harvard community members dealing with racial, career, and romantic issues runs through December 19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 4:00 at Ujima Company Inc. inside the Lorna C. Hill Theatre located in School 77, 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, 14213 (716-322-5178) ujimacommunity.org NOT SUGGESTED FOR AUDIENCES UNDER 18. Runtime: 2-1/2 hours with one intermission

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: In this lively comedy set in “various locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, ranging from 2007 to 2009, concluding with Barack Obama’s inauguration” four Harvard people: two African Americans – a surgeon and an actress – and an Asian American psychologist, and a white neuro-psychiatrist, each pursues professional success and romance. As they deal with how larger and smaller racial situations in America affect them personally and professionally, we see how even “smart people” who want to do better stumble. It’s intelligent and sexy but not suggested for audiences under 18. In fact, it comes with a “Content Warning: Simulated/Inferred Sexual Acts & Strong Language.”

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: In our current polarized society, with social media click-bait and news outlets, desperate for ratings, exaggerating the negative, Ujima Company is uniquely situated to present racial issues in ways that are responsible. In fact, as they inform us: “Ujima is a Swahili word meaning ‘collective work and responsibility’.” If you read their Mission and Vision Statements here they tell us that “Ujima Company Inc. intends to educate as well as to entertain through work that is reflective of its responsibility and its caring for its community.” That’s just what the author intended (see quote below) and the play SMART PEOPLE checks all of those boxes. It educates as it entertains.

Brian, (played by Ben Caldwell) a neuroscientist who is white, is studying the brain’s responses to race and the possibility that racism might be genetic.

Ginny (Maria Ta), a psychiatrist who is Asian-American, is studying how stress affects low-income Asian-American women. Jackson (Bryan Brown), a young African American doctor in a major hospital has opened a clinic for the poor. And Valerie (Cecelia Monica-Lyn), who is also African American, auditions for roles as she makes ends meet by working as a maid. [In a little meta moment, as I typed the word “maid” Microsoft’s Word for Windows suggested changing “maid” to “house cleaner” presumably to avoid issues of gender.]

The play opens with all four characters in high-stress professional situations, speaking simultaneously in a cacophony.

We learn that Valerie has to overcome bias to get a part in a Shakespeare play. Apparently, she doesn’t look authentic for the role and she is compelled to point out that none of the other actors are actually Roman. Then later she herself doubts the bona-fides of the doctor because he, like she, is black. Jackson, the doctor who is mistreated and mistrusted by his supervisors at the hospital, is equally dismissive of others whose motives and situations he himself misjudges. Ginny, who wears her ethnicity on her sleeve, herself repeatedly falls prey to stereotypes when dealing with others. And nobody, not the other characters and not Harvard University either, is comfortable discussing Brian’s research with his thesis that racism is more a matter of nature than nurture.

So, yes, gender and ethnicity, prejudice and stereotyping, personal agendas and mistaking other’s motives create minefields that trip up even “smart people.”

On a side note, all four characters have careers and romantic aspirations, but not a lot of friends, something briefly referenced in a later scene. In this play, jobs and lovers are pursued with energy and often some aggression. But making friends, I think, might require a different dynamic. I would love to see a play by Ms. Diamond about that topic.

So what makes SMART PEOPLE work? Well, superior direction and acting, of course. The cast is balanced and believable. But for this particular play, in this particular theater, there’s something else.

A favorite writer on writing, Stephen Toulmin, has posited a useful concept of “warrants.” One way that I interpret Toulmin is the analogy of a landowner who grants us a “warrant” to walk on his property. Without the warrant, we are trespassing. The landowner grants us the warrant because the landowner trusts that we “are on the same page” as far as use of the land. As an audience, we give Ujima a warrant to take us into what might be uncomfortable territory. We trust Ujima. At the same time, Ujima warrants us with the belief that we are “smart people” who want to do better when it comes to racism and microaggressions. Ujima trusts us to handle nuance and complexities. They believe that we, too, are at least trying to be “on the same page.”

We trust Ujima. At the same time, Ujima warrants us with the belief that we are ‘smart people” who want to do better when it comes to racism and microaggressions. Ujima trusts us to handle nuance and complexities.

As an audience we trust that we are in good hands; with a work by a black playwright, Lydia R. Diamond, presented by an African American theater company. If they can’t present these emotionally charged issues with humor, grace, and humanity, then nobody can.

Everyone I’ve spoken to loved the play, we all laughed and squirmed, but nobody was happy with the 2-1/2 hour length. The dinner party scene which comes almost at the end is worth the wait, but why wait so long for that? One obvious reason is the length of time it takes to set up the stage between scenes. That is not a negative comment on the stage managers who are great. It’s not them. There’s just too much furniture to move. Perhaps if certain set elements were permanent and illuminated as needed, then the scene changes could have taken place, literally, at the speed of light.

But that quibble aside, this play and this production affirm why we go to the theater. I will conclude with playwright Diamond’s conclusion to an interview at the Huntington Theatre where the play premiered: “But it is important that the play feel like an invitation to all of us to own the conversation. We can laugh and not feel uncomfortable because we know that we are all equally uncomfortable (and because it is funny, I can’t help it); it is why we go to the theater — to laugh, and squirm, and be challenged and affirmed.”

So by all means go and laugh and squirm and be challenged and affirmed.

Lead image: SMART PEOPLE cast L-R Maria Ta, Bryan Brown, Cecilia Monica-Lyn, Ben Caldwell

WHAT’S NEXT:

STEW, by Zora Howard, billed as a “comedy-drama” and a finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize. “Tensions simmer with three generations of Tucker women… in Mama’s kitchen” (Mar 11-21).

SPUNK, a musical, adapted for the stage by George C. Wolfe from three short stories by Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston (May 2-22, 2022).

UJIMA COMPANY AUDITION CALL “Ujima is looking to cast one more role for our next production of the season, STEW by Zora Howard. Seeking an actor to play a young Black girl in her pre-teens. She is confident and sassy, even a little full of herself in that teenage kind of way. Screening auditions via Zoom will take place on Dec 13-15 from 3:30-6:00 pm. In person auditions and call-backs to follow. All materials and questions should be submitted to info@ujimacoin.org.

*HERD OF BUFFALO (Notes on the Rating System)

ONE BUFFALO: This means trouble. A dreadful play, a highly flawed production, or both. Unless there is some really compelling reason for you to attend (i.e. you are the parent of someone who is in it), give this show a wide berth.

TWO BUFFALOS: Passable, but no great shakes. Either the production is pretty far off base, or the play itself is problematic. Unless you are the sort of person who’s happy just going to the theater, you might look around for something else.

THREE BUFFALOS: I still have my issues, but this is a pretty darn good night at the theater. If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased.

FOUR BUFFALOS: Both the production and the play are of high caliber. If the genre/content are up your alley, I would make a real effort to attend.

FIVE BUFFALOS: Truly superb–a rare rating. Comedies that leave you weak with laughter, dramas that really touch the heart. Provided that this is the kind of show you like, you’d be a fool to miss it!