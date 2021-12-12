Shopping, Dinner & DIVAs … Oh My!!

O’Connell & Company’s award-winning original hit celebrates its 22nd year as WNY’s longest-running theatrical production! DIVA by DIVA is our “Celebration of Women” with songs, readings, humor & quotes by, for & about women. Although DIVA by DIVA is gender specific, it is not gender exclusive … men like it too! Join us for A Very Diva Christmas, celebrating the joys, traditions, carols, songs, and magic of this most wonderful time of the year on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 7:30pm!

In addition, enjoy the Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market that will have a unique holiday shopping experience featuring some amazing gifts for holiday giving (or keeping!). The Market will be open from 5:30pm – 10pm.

Not only do you get to see a special performance of A Very Diva Christmas, but you also have your choice of 3 mouthwatering dinner options by Dolce Amore Catering. Dinner will be held in the Community Room, directly behind the stage at 6:00pm prior to the 7:30pm performance. The cost is $50.00 (price includes tax, tip, and show) The food is DELICIOUS!

Dinner offerings:

Option 1: Chicken Francaise with Asparagus Risotto and Roasted Vegetables.

Option 2: Spinach Ravioli with Stuffed Portobello and Roasted Vegetables.

Option 3: Stuffed Haddock with Asparagus Risotto and Roasted Vegetables.

All Dinners include:

Appetizer Plate with Gourmet Pita Pizzas and Sweet Bacon Chicken Bites.

Signature salad w/house Italian dressing

Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberry & Cookie

Coffee, Tea, Water, Iced Tea (sweetened & unsweetened)

Along with a smashing cast:

JoAnne Cobler, Margo Davis, Kristin Gelia, Susan King, SaraJo Kukukla, Pamela Rose Mangus, Mary Moebius, Emily Plotkin, Therese Vita, Carol Wrzosek, Diane Cammarata, Marilyn Ciancio, Debbie DiMatteo, Ellen Goldstein, Lee Grunert, Darlene Knutsen, Katherine Lucas, Willy Mattocks, Sharon Rozbicki, and Mary Kate O’Connell.

*For show only tickets the cost is $25.00*

This production is presented through the generosity of Dr. JoAnne L. Cobler

For more tickets and information visit www.oconnellandcompany.com or call 716-848-0800. Don’t forget your proof of vaccination and a mask!