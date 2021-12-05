Second Phase of Allen Street Project Underway

Work is underway on the second and final phase of the $13.4 million Allen Street Complete project, which will improve traffic flow and aesthetics along the entire length of Allen Street, from Main to Wadsworth Street.

“The transformative results of Phase I have already proved a welcome improvement for long-time Allentown residents and businesses, while also accommodating the increased activity fueled by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and spin-off development,” Mayor Brown said. “I look forward to the positive impact Phase II will have on the remaining section of the Allen Street corridor.”

Work on Phase II of Allen Complete Street project carries a $7.1 million price tag. Funding for this phase includes: $2.8 million from the Federal Highway Administration, $1.9 million from the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Water and Sewer boards, and $2.4 million from various State funding sources.

“This is a critical investment that is enhancing Allentown’s active and

unique commercial and residential neighborhoods. The design features numerous elements that not only improve traffic flow and walkability, but also better connect the community to this special corridor,” Mayor Brown said.

Full street reconstruction will include the complete replacement of the street bed and sidewalks and will feature flexible parking that can be blocked off for other uses at various times, new lighting, landscaping and street furniture. The final phase of the Allen Street Project is expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2022.

Installation of a new sewer will be followed by a 24-inch water main replacement. When that utility work is completed, full street reconstruction will follow.