SALUT’s ‘nature.pdf’ – Opening Reception at BOX Gallery 

Author: Dan Regan

Things are going to stay unseasonably springlike Saturday night. BOX Gallery at Hostel Buffalo Niagara on Main St. will be hosting the opening reception for nature.pdf, new work by Rochester artist SALUT aka Bradd Young, the night features a musical accompaniment by local duos UVB77 and Low Prospects.

An Albright-Knox Cobblestone Common muralist and a member of the UUU Art Collective in Rochester, SALUT is turning the BOX into his whimsical, abstract, and at times, unsettling digital garden. An homage to the artist’s own artistic process, the show will include paintings and sculptures, taking inspiration from both our digital and natural worlds. nature.pdf, depicts the dichotomy of two opposing aspects intrinsic to its own creation, while still maintaining a sense of cartoon surrealism that the Rochester based artist is known for.

While exhibition will run in the BOX gallery until the end of January, tomorrow’s opening reception will be the only chance you have to see the works paired with the ambient sounds of Low Prospects (Bobby Griffiths & Kevin Cain) and the left-field dance beats of UVB77 (Sherri Miller & Mario Fanone). Undoubtedly, the best venue on Main with an intimate living room feel, Saturday night will be a festive cornucopia of both visual and musical art that will stretch from the backroom, through the gallery, and might just spill out on the streets. If you are in Buffalo Saturday night, or perhaps you just missed those last Hamilton tickets, and still want a big night downtown, I recommend you come on by. The event is free to attend, donations gladly accepted, and the artist will have works and prints for sale. Doors open at 8.

Opening Reception:

December 18th

8-11pm

with accompanying performances by UVB77 & Low Prospects

BOX is geared toward exhibiting and promoting artists of all backgrounds and stations to further their work and challenge the space itself. BOX creates a cultural and community exchange between the hostel, its international guests, and local artists.

BOX is located within Hostel Buffalo-Niagara at 667 Main St. in the Theater District of Buffalo, NY.

