Project Best Life – 2021 Year in Review

2021 was an unforgettable year in a number of ways. While it came with many hardships, it also taught us a plethora of valuable lessons that we can carry with us for years to come. One of those lessons being what the word ”wellness” really means. Apart from the basics of healthy eating and exercise, wellness extends through many different areas of our lives and encompasses a wide array of topics. Through the Project Best Life series, we covered all bases of wellness from physical and mental health to the importance of getting outside and spring cleaning our homes. Self-care extends deeper than just a lazy day at home, it is a series of lifestyle choices that can be implemented in our everyday life to better ourselves and our surroundings.

Through meeting an innumerable number of experts in the field of wellness, I learned the importance of slowing down and making room for my own wellbeing. As I get older, it’s surprising how fast time moves and how often I neglect my own mental and physical health at the expense of the busyness of everyday life. Through each interview, conversation, and feature story, I gained a new sense of self as I learned new skills such as gardening or the importance of balance and intentional body movement while snowboarding. Each lesson encouraged healthier habits that will follow me into the new year and the years to come. I was shocked to find on numerous occasions that when put to the test, my body was able to climb mountains and even balance on silks suspended in the air- things I was certain were going to be terrible failures (caught on camera nonetheless)! Our bodies are incredible vessels that sustain our entire lives and believe it or not, actually tell us exactly what we need- the hard part is taking the time to listen. Once you’ve taken the leap of faith, you’ll be amazed to find just what you’re capable of.

Wellness is much more than learning to go to the gym and trying new food diets, it is a series of small healthy choices that will ultimately result in a life of health and happiness. As we say goodbye to this year and wait in anticipation for the year ahead, let us hold tightly to all that 2021 taught us and bring these lessons with us as we venture into the great unknown- 2022!

In case you missed some episodes, here are a few of my personal favorites that are sure to add immense value to your health and wellness journey.

In tough times, our efforts to maintain fitness, healthy nutrition, and personal wellness can fall by the wayside as we direct all our energy into navigating our individual storm. Yet, in the face of what’s happening in the world around us, it is essential to make space for self-care and experiences that fortify our physical and mental wellbeing.

Podcast

Written and Hosted by Liberty Darr

Photography and Editing by Vin Berbano

Produced by Jessica Marinelli