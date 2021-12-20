Pressure Drop Brewing sets up shop on Elmwood Avenue

Pressure Drop Brewing is heeding the call of expansion come March 2022. While this brewery has been part of the city’s beer scene since 2017, they are finally opening a tasting room at 1672 Elmwood Avenue that will showcase all their fan favorites and more!

Pressure Drop Brewing opened its Buffalo brewery 5 years ago after years of brewing both at home and at a craft brewery out west. It’s this West Coast inspiration, combined with the beloved East Coast location, that shapes this team’s craft beer style. The brainchild of head brewer Karl Kolbe, this style is set apart by dedication to high-quality hops and experimental ingredients accompanied by a crisp, dry finish in every sip.

COO Lexi Craine spoke to the nature of their beers and what people can expect to find, saying, “We focus largely on IPAs, but we have started doing a lot more of the fruits and sours, along with an all–New York state product lager, and some other core seasonal beers.”

Their brewery space currently sits at the back of The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward which acts as a testament to Buffalo’s industrial past and the promise of an exciting future. What was once a barrel manufacturing facility is now a craft beverage destination. Till now, the team has worked mostly in brewing for distribution to places right here in Buffalo, the Southern Tier, Rochester, and as far as Philadelphia, but now their focus includes maintaining a tasting room of their own.

“We are going to have all of our normal beers on tap and any seasonal offerings. We will eventually get a one-barrel brewing system there to have tasting room exclusive and different offerings that we can have more fun with, without batch sizes as large as our commercial equipment.”

Aside from the beer component, they will also showcase a small menu featuring shareable plates and elevated snacks paired perfectly with any drink option.

To stay up to date on a projected opening date visit their Instagram, Facebook, and their website.