Pasteurized Tees snags TreeHouse Corner

Pasteurized Tees is on the move… though not very far. Owner Michael Bowen is picking up his merchandise and moving next door, to the former TreeHouse Toy Store location (793 Elmwood Avenue). Bowen told me that he’s making the short-distance move for a number of reasons. First, he gets a nice high-profile corner location. Plus the storefront is actually a lot bigger – twice the size, in fact. There is also a full basement for expanded stock storage. And finally, Bowen gets a brand new location, once he’s finished with the build-out.

“We won’t be keeping our current space once the buildout is complete – will just transfer over to the corner once we are finished,” said Bowen. “[The new location] needs a 30 year update. We’re also going to redo and update the exterior once the weather breaks (March or April) along with having a centerpiece mural designed and painted along the Auburn side facade. Once we get to that phase, we want to include a few area businesses and residents to get their opinion on what would represent the area for the mural the best.”

Bowen told me that having twice as much floor space at the new location will allow him to carry a lot more apparel styles, which, in turn, will allow him to purchase more by volume, thus lowering his costs.

“I get addicted to redoing and redesigning spaces,” said Bowen [laughing].

For anyone interested, Bowen’s current space (795 Elmwood – approximately 850 sf) will be available sometime around April 2022.

In the meantime, the next time that you’re in the market for a custom t-shirt design, turned around on a dime, think Pasteurized Tees – there’s a reason that they’ve been in business on Elmwood Avenue since 2010.