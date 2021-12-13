Over 90 Artistic Die Cuts Line Niagara Street Corridor

Niagara Street is the beneficiary of a significant new public art project. After a Request For Proposal (RFP) from the Buffalo Arts Commission was issued a few years back, beloved Buffalo artist Shasti O’Leary Soudant was tapped for the project.

“It was difficult to find something for the entire corridor,” said Barbara Rowe, Vision Niagara president. “The work needed to represent the neighborhood. The ‘Flora and Fauna’ die cuts represent beginnings, with seedlings, trees, leaves… birds flying. Shasti was such a professional about this project – there are over 90 light poles, within the median, helping to identify where the bike lane is. Each of the die cuts is different – there are even different images of birds, representing flight and motion. The die cuts were engineered to withstand the heavy winds that we just experienced, which was obviously very important. The works of art can be seen from Albany Street to Ontario Street, along the Niagara Street Corridor.”

The new installation does a great job of creating continuity along Niagara Street, while beautifying the corridor. The project was funded by “1% for public art” that ensures that developing neighborhoods are the recipients and beneficiaries of public art projects.

Personally, I am happy to see the birds and animals that live among us represented, seeing that the Niagara River is a natural source of life for so many different creatures. These creatures all depend upon clean air, land, and water, the same way we all do. This public art display will be a constant reminder that we must protect our natural assets, the best we can.