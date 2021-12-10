Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

On the Market: Virginia Street Commercial Space

CBRE Buffalo is marketing 1,490 sq.ft. of commercial space in La Plaza de Virginia, a new apartment building taking shape at 254 Virginia Street.  The $17 million three-story senior housing project is being constructed by Hispanics United of Buffalo/Acacia, Inc. and will contain 46 one-bedroom units when complete.

The commercial space at the corner of Virginia and West Avenue is being marketed as ideal for restaurant or café use with occupancy in July 2022.

Stieglitz Snyder Architecture is providing architectural and planning services and Tredo Engineers is engineer. The project is using New York State Housing Trust Fund, nine percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits from NYSHCR, and other sources of financing.

