NYSCA’s Round 3 Grants Invest More Than 1.6 Million in 55 WNY Organizations and Artists

On December 13th Governor Kathy Hochul announced $45 million in grant awards through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Grants administered by NYSCA this year will provide critical aid to bolster nonprofit arts and culture organizations and artists as they embark on a multi-year recovery process due to effects caused by the pandemic. These funds have streamlined all the way to WNY as over 55 organizations received funding totaling $1.6 million!

“The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again. These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well,” says Governor Hochul in a recent statement.

In June 2021, NYSCA rolled out a reimagined grantmaking process to increase access to state funds through expanded eligibility that embraced a wide range of artmaking in New York State and led to a nearly 40% increase in applications for FY2022 to date. Following an application process, the agency will continue to support those severely impacted by the ongoing effects of COVID-19 through flexible funding accommodations. These grants include four categories of funding: Support for Organizations, Support for Artists, Special Opportunities, and Recovery Grants, all of which provide organizations and artists with vital dollars to boost their recovery process.

Buffalo’s arts community not only creates entertainment, but it also spurs on economic growth and encourages a togetherness within our city that makes Buffalo so unique. Funding like this is imperative in continuing to grow our arts organizations that deeply influence Buffalo’s culture and community. Long-standing places and organizations like Artpark, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, Ujima Theatre, and Alleyway Theatre were just a few proud recipients that will now have the means to grow back such an important component of our city after such a treacherous year.

After the recent announcement of the good news, the team at Alleyway Theatre gave a message of immense gratitude to NYS for this honorable recognition,

Funding like this helps us continue creating amazing productions for the future! Thank you, New York State, for understanding that supporting the arts is vital to creating communities we want to live in!

These teams have proved time and time again to be an unstoppable force in a multitude of areas for the good of our city, and with continued support from NYS and local communities, there is no stopping them now!

Find the full list of recipients here.

Here’s a list of Round 3 Grant Recipients in the WNY Region:

Grantee County Project Title Grant

Amount 1891 Fredonia Opera House Chautauqua NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 1891 Fredonia Opera House Chautauqua NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Alfred University Allegany NYSCA Support for Organizations (For: Institute

for Electronic Arts) $25,000 Alleyway Theatre, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Artpark & Company Niagara NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Aitina Fareed-Cooke: Tales from the Porch $10,000 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Audrey Kay Dowling: Finding Truth $10,000 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Celeste Lawson: The Whale Speaks $10,000 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Gary Earl Ross: Stoker’s Guest $10,000 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Gary L. Wolfe: Who Told You that You Were

Naked? $10,000 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Phil Hastings: Telephone $10,000 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Saira Siddiqui: The Peace Dots Project $10,000 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Stephen David Oliver: Infinite Distances $10,000 Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc. Erie Stephen Solook: The Dyslexic Vibraphonist $10,000 Ballet Artists of WNY Inc Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Buffalo Arts and Technology Center Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Buffalo Chamber Players, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $25,000 Buffalo Fine Arts Academy Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Buffalo Maritime Center Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Buffalo Media Resources Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Buffalo Media Resources Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 BUFFALO NIAGARA CHOIRS, INC. Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $5,000 Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 BUFFALO STRING WORKS, INC. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Camerata Buffalo, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $25,000 Center for Exploratory and Perceptual Arts, Inc. Erie Jose Ruiz: The Life and Legacy of Gordon Parks, Short Documentary $10,000 Center for Exploratory and Perceptual Arts, Inc. Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet Chautauqua NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Explore & More…A Children’s Museum Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 EXPLORE BUFFALO INC Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Graycliff Conservancy, Inc. Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, Inc. Chautauqua NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Irish Classical Theatre Company, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Just Buffalo Literary Center, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Musical Fare Theatre Company, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage

Commission Inc. Niagara NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Peace Of The City Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Chautauqua NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Roycroft Campus Corporation Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 SHAKESPEARE IN DELAWARE PARK INC Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Springville Center for the Arts, Inc. Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Springville Center for the Arts, Inc. Erie Performing arts residencies $25,000 THE BIG EASY IN BUFFALO, INC. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $25,000 The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center Inc. Niagara NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center Inc. Niagara NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Theatre of Youth Company Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site Foundation Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Torn Space Theater, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Tri-County Arts Council Cattaraugus NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 Tri-County Arts Council Cattaraugus NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Ujima Company, Inc. Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 Western New York Book Arts Collaborative Inc. Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000 White Pine Inc Erie NYSCA Support for Organizations $49,500 YOUNG AUDIENCES OF WESTERN NEW YORK INC Erie NYSCA Recovery Fund $10,000

Lead image Theatre of Youth