NYSCA’s Round 3 Grants Invest More Than 1.6 Million in 55 WNY Organizations and Artists

On December 13th Governor Kathy Hochul announced $45 million in grant awards through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Grants administered by NYSCA this year will provide critical aid to bolster nonprofit arts and culture organizations and artists as they embark on a multi-year recovery process due to effects caused by the pandemic. These funds have streamlined all the way to WNY as over 55 organizations received funding totaling $1.6 million!
“The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again. These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well,” says Governor Hochul in a recent statement.
In June 2021, NYSCA rolled out a reimagined grantmaking process to increase access to state funds through expanded eligibility that embraced a wide range of artmaking in New York State and led to a nearly 40% increase in applications for FY2022 to date. Following an application process, the agency will continue to support those severely impacted by the ongoing effects of COVID-19 through flexible funding accommodations. These grants include four categories of funding: Support for Organizations, Support for Artists, Special Opportunities, and Recovery Grants, all of which provide organizations and artists with vital dollars to boost their recovery process.
Buffalo’s arts community not only creates entertainment, but it also spurs on economic growth and encourages a togetherness within our city that makes Buffalo so unique. Funding like this is imperative in continuing to grow our arts organizations that deeply influence Buffalo’s culture and community. Long-standing places and organizations like Artpark, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, Ujima Theatre, and Alleyway Theatre were just a few proud recipients that will now have the means to grow back such an important component of our city after such a treacherous year.
After the recent announcement of the good news, the team at Alleyway Theatre gave a message of immense gratitude to NYS for this honorable recognition,
Funding like this helps us continue creating amazing productions for the future! Thank you, New York State, for understanding that supporting the arts is vital to creating communities we want to live in!
These teams have proved time and time again to be an unstoppable force in a multitude of areas for the good of our city, and with continued support from NYS and local communities, there is no stopping them now!
Find the full list of recipients here.
Here’s a list of Round 3 Grant Recipients in the WNY Region:
|Grantee
|County
|Project Title
|Grant
Amount
|1891 Fredonia Opera House
|Chautauqua
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|1891 Fredonia Opera House
|Chautauqua
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Alfred University
|Allegany
|NYSCA Support for Organizations (For: Institute
for Electronic Arts)
|$25,000
|Alleyway Theatre, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Artpark & Company
|Niagara
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Aitina Fareed-Cooke: Tales from the Porch
|$10,000
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Audrey Kay Dowling: Finding Truth
|$10,000
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Celeste Lawson: The Whale Speaks
|$10,000
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Gary Earl Ross: Stoker’s Guest
|$10,000
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Gary L. Wolfe: Who Told You that You Were
Naked?
|$10,000
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Phil Hastings: Telephone
|$10,000
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Saira Siddiqui: The Peace Dots Project
|$10,000
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Stephen David Oliver: Infinite Distances
|$10,000
|Arts Services Initiative of Western NY, Inc.
|Erie
|Stephen Solook: The Dyslexic Vibraphonist
|$10,000
|Ballet Artists of WNY Inc
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Buffalo Arts and Technology Center Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Buffalo Chamber Players, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$25,000
|Buffalo Fine Arts Academy
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Buffalo Maritime Center
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Buffalo Media Resources
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Buffalo Media Resources
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|BUFFALO NIAGARA CHOIRS, INC.
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$5,000
|Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|BUFFALO STRING WORKS, INC.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Camerata Buffalo, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$25,000
|Center for Exploratory and Perceptual Arts, Inc.
|Erie
|Jose Ruiz: The Life and Legacy of Gordon Parks, Short Documentary
|$10,000
|Center for Exploratory and Perceptual Arts, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet
|Chautauqua
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Explore & More…A Children’s Museum
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|EXPLORE BUFFALO INC
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Graycliff Conservancy, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, Inc.
|Chautauqua
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Irish Classical Theatre Company, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Just Buffalo Literary Center, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Musical Fare Theatre Company, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage
Commission Inc.
|Niagara
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Peace Of The City
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Reg Lenna Center for the Arts
|Chautauqua
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Roycroft Campus Corporation
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|SHAKESPEARE IN DELAWARE PARK INC
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Springville Center for the Arts, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Springville Center for the Arts, Inc.
|Erie
|Performing arts residencies
|$25,000
|THE BIG EASY IN BUFFALO, INC.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$25,000
|The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center Inc.
|Niagara
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center Inc.
|Niagara
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Theatre of Youth Company Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site Foundation
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Torn Space Theater, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Tri-County Arts Council
|Cattaraugus
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|Tri-County Arts Council
|Cattaraugus
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Ujima Company, Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|Western New York Book Arts Collaborative Inc.
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000
|White Pine Inc
|Erie
|NYSCA Support for Organizations
|$49,500
|YOUNG AUDIENCES OF WESTERN NEW YORK INC
|Erie
|NYSCA Recovery Fund
|$10,000