New Year’s at Explore & More – The annual ‘Countdown to Noon’

Families with young ones in tow will be happy to hear that Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is planning on ringing in the new year in style. Early style, that is.

On December 31st, there will be two separate New Year’s countdowns for children – one at noon, and another at 3:30pm. If you and your family have been looking for a fun way to celebrate the new year together, without staying up late, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. 

Ring in the New Year at a kid-friendly hour at Explore & More’s annual Countdown to Noon! Our studios will be activated throughout the day with New Year activities for the whole family to enjoy. Don’t miss the New Years countdown, taking place at Noon and again at 3:30pm. Plus, children will go home with fun giveaways, dance the day away to a live DJ, get their face painted, listen to stories by Barb’s Book Buddies, get lost in a magic show, play with bubbles, and more!

Click here to learn more, and make a reservation. 

