Nerd Scene: Orion’s Landing

“Virtual reality is the future of entertainment,” claims Western New York’s latest gaming venue. Vivid VR Arcade has a new location that’s even bigger and better, and its name is Orion’s Landing.
Just like its sister location, Orion’s Landing has a huge focus on VR experiences. From finding your way through virtual escape rooms to hunting zombies, the experiences you can have in VR are endless. Orion’s Landing offers incredible VR games like House of Fear, Elven Assassin, and Job Simulator. There’s a game that fits anyone’s preferences at Orion’s Landing – each game takes advantage of high-powered PCs and headsets, to immerse the players into other worlds. Grab a group of up to twelve people and have a blast!
The pricing at the VR arcade is surprisingly fair. An individual sixty-minute VR experience is $30 per person, or two thirty-minute experiences for $35 per person. There are also single thirty-minute sessions that are $20 per person, but they are for walk-ins only.
Sure, you could always purchase your own VR headset and games, to play whenever you would like, but that would mean shelling out hundreds of dollars for the hardware and even more money for each game. It’s nice that there’s an alternative to dive into VR worlds, at a more affordable cost.
VR may be Orion’s Landing’s primary focus, but they offer fun in many other forms. If you’re looking to get your game on, but need the break from VR, classic arcade cabinets – including Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, Street Fighter 2, Galaga – are there to help you out. From early arcade games to modern VR experiences, there’s something for gamers of all ages and any skill level.
Gaming with friends can work up an appetite. Thankfully, Orion’s Landing offers plenty of food and drink options, including pizza, chicken fingers, tater tots, and a full bar with out of this world cocktails. What’s a night out without some tasty treats?
One of the biggest surprises at Orion’s Landing, is that there are so many ways to feel entertained. While there, you might catch live music, E-Sport competitions, or stand up comedy. If you’re feeling confident enough, you can belt your heart out during karaoke. Special events are often held there as well, including trivia nights and an upcoming ugly sweater Christmas party. You can even have your birthday party there!
Head over to Orion’s Landing at 3800 Lakeshore Road in Blasdell, New York, to experience all the fun for yourself. Check out Orion’s Landing’s website for more information on their VR games and prices and to see their upcoming events.
