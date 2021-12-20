Maintaining Wellness in the Holiday Season with BFLO Hydration

During this busy time of year, it’s easy to get swept up in the hustle and bustle, and unintentionally neglect our health and wellness. BFLO Hydration is kicking off the holiday season with some offerings that can help combat the negative effects of stress, cold weather, and other common seasonal health issues, and help us make the most of the holidays.

Just in time for the cold weather’s arrival, BFLO Hydration’s Hertel Avenue location has added an infrared sauna. Unlike a traditional sauna that uses a heat source to warm the air and thus warm your body, an infrared sauna heats your body by utilizing infrared radiation that penetrates your tissue directly. So while the temperature in an infrared sauna is warm, it’s not as warm as a traditional sauna.

“It’s well aligned with what we do,” said Amanda Hicks, co-owner of BFLO Hydration. “It’s great for detoxing and sweating out those toxins and free radicals that build up as we go about our day. It’s also a great way to promote stress relief, pain relief, and weight loss. An infrared sauna is a little different than a traditional sauna. About 80 percent of the heat goes right to your tissue, and only about 20 percent goes into the air. So we start you at 15 minutes and then you can work your way up to longer sessions.”

Also new to the line-up of services at BFLO Hydration is their HydraFacial service, which cleans, exfoliates, and extracts impurities from the skin while simultaneously providing moisture. This treatment is completed by a trained, certified nurse aesthetician.

“It’s completely painless, it actually feels amazing,” Hicks said. “There’s some intense moisturizers that help to nourish the skin, as well as boosters, antioxidants and peptides to help give you that fresh glow. It’s very well aligned with what we do as far as the hydra model.”

The HydraFacial is offered in three different treatments that range from 45-75 minutes in length, including a signature, deluxe, and platinum treatment. Both this service and the Infrared Sauna service can be added on to IV packages.

For those who are struggling with fatigue or feeling a bit rundown, intramuscular vitamin injections are a quick way to give your system a boost. BFLO Hydration offers several options that can help improve energy levels and bolster your immune system. These injections can also provide a bit of relief for those battling Seasonal Affective Disorder during Buffalo’s long winter season.

“As the cold weather looms and the sun goes away, we don’t get that exposure to the sunshine and the production of Vitamin D in our bloodstream slows down immensely, so that can contribute to Seasonal Affective Disorder and the winter blues,” said Hicks. “We offer vitamin D injections. Those are a high dose, and we can do them weekly or monthly over the course of the winter to help keep your energy levels up and your skin looking good. It’s just a great overall wellness option.”

BFLO Hydration also offers a variety of IV Cocktails that can help those who are in the midst of or recovering from a bout with seasonal illness. Each treatment is designed and overseen by their medical director, a Nurse Practitioner who specializes in alternative medicine.

“We have an immunity boosting IV cocktail that can provide you with up to a month’s worth of vitamins that will help protect your immune system during cold and flu season,” Hicks said. “We also have some options for recovery if you’re feeling under the weather, then we can help speed up the process of helping you feel a bit better.”

They also sell oral vitamin sprays that can provide a daily dose of vitamins to help maintain your immune system, including sprays with vitamin B12,vitamin D3, vitamin C with zinc, and sprays to support metabolic health, chronic pain and sleep. “Sleep is just as important as hydration, Hicks said. “Your sleep schedule is really important to keeping your immune system in check.”

For those who are reluctant to spend time in public places during the pandemic, BFLO Hydration also offers a concierge service so you can receive IV and injection treatments in the privacy of your own home. “We have nurses on call throughout the week, so we can usually get someone to you within a couple hours,” Hicks said. “That’s a great way to make sure you’re avoiding the spread of colds and flus this season by just giving us a call and having one of our nurses come out to you.”

For those who need a little support getting through a holiday season that tends to be heavy on food and beverage indulgences, hydration is key. BFLO Hydration offers lipotropic injections that can help curb appetite, boost metabolism and energy levels to help prevent you from over-indulging to begin with. However, if you find yourself on the other side of a holiday celebration with a hangover or in a food coma, hydration options like the IV Cocktails can help you recover, too.

“Dehydration is one of the things that causes headaches, so staying hydrated will help prevent them and help you recover,” Hicks said. “We see people sit in the chair and their migraine is gone within 10 minutes with an IV. It’s great to just bolster your immune system and get yourself into a place where you’re performing at your peak level, so that as we do indulge over the holiday season it’s not going to take you out completely.”

BFLO Hydration will be offering some holiday specials throughout the month of December, including introductory offers that couple IV treatments with their new Infrared Sauna and HydraFacial services. They will also have gift certificates for those looking to treat friends or family members as a holiday gift.

“Every year we’ve done a multi-business small business giveaway to help encourage customers and clients to come in and spend their money locally,” said Curt Cabotaje, co-owner. “So stay tuned for upcoming flash sales and specials and the local business giveaway.”

To cap out a busy year of growth, BFLO Hydration will also be opening a new brick and mortar location in Williamsville in December, located at 19 Cayuga Road. The business is also supporting Special Olympics NY and will be participating in the 15th Annual Polar Plunge event on Saturday, December 4 to raise money for the cause. They will be donating a $1,000 sponsorship to a Special Olympics athlete. Updates on their new location and upcoming events can be found on their website and Facebook page.

1205 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-245-1045

Hours – Mon: Closed, Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun: 10am-4pm, Wed, Fri: 10am-6pm

4203 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127 | 716-245-1045

Hours – Sun, Mon, Wed, Fri: Closed, Tues, Thurs: 10am-6pm, Sat: 10am-4pm

4685 Transit Road, Buffalo, NY 14221 | 716-245-1045

Hours – Sun-Fri: Closed, Sat: 9am-1pm

