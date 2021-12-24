Live Well Erie County launches “Curbside Care”

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and Live Well Erie has launched a weekly health initiative called “Curbside Care,” offering a wide range of services like health screenings, harm reduction supplies, and flu and COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. 5 p.m.

The Live Well Erie van will be parked each Tuesday at 158 Pearl Street, downtown Buffalo, which is on the east side of the Rath Building. ECDOH staff and Opiate Epidemic Task Force members will be on hand to provide a wide range of free, confidential services and harm reduction materials, including:

Free Narcan and On-the-Spot Training

Needle Access and Dropoff

Injection Equipment

Sharps Containers

Fentanyl Test Strips

Vaccines: Flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, and hepatitis a vaccine (as available)

Free Condoms

Sexual Health Information

Testing: HIV testing, Hep C testing, STI testing

Smoking Cessation Info and Materials

Free Pregnancy Tests

Task Force director Cheryll Moore stated,

“The Opiate Epidemic Task Force saw a need for this type of focused, in-person outreach to fill gaps in harm reduction services that have grown wider during the pandemic. With resources from the Erie County Department of Health and Live Well Erie, we were able to draw in prevention programs and testing for STIs, HIV and hepatitis C. Combined with our Narcan kits and training, sharps containers and needle packs, this is a comprehensive initiative that will benefit people who live in, work in or visit downtown Buffalo.”

In addition, the county just announced that it will also administer FREE rapid and PCR testing to any county resident. In response to the growing demand from the holiday season, the ECDOH just invested $1.2 million to purchase 20,000 Abbott ID NOW rapid molecular kits. Stay safe this season by calling (716) 858- 2929 and schedule a test at one of the many clinics throughout the county.

To learn more about #LiveWellErie check out the website: www.livewellerie.com